Aspyr's Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection hasn't got off to the best start, with all sorts of "critical errors" taking place with the network infrastructure at launch. To add to this, there are various other reports and problems.

Now, after all the feedback, the developer has revealed its first update for the game, which will arrive on the Switch and multiple other console platforms as soon as the submission and certification process is completed.

This first update includes updates to the multiplayer, some fixes for the control schemes, visual updates, hero assault adjustments, audio fixes, and various other bug fixes. You can get the full rundown in the official changelist below:

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection - Update 1

Full Changelist

Multiplayer

[BF2] Fixed a crash related to client message sends.

[BF2] Fixed the launch prompt to be present after timing out or selecting cancel while joining a server.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed password-locked games to no longer appear via the Quick Match option.

Control Schemes

[BF1] Fixed a crash when entering the split screen menu in BF1 where Player 1 would incorrectly be assigned to Player 2.

[BF2] Fixed a crash that would occur when attempting to build fleets while using Mouse and Keyboard in Galactic Conquest on BF2.

[BF2] Fixed bonuses to be able to be highlighted in the Bonus Selection screen in Galactic Conquest.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed Invert Y-Axis option to be visible.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed the options for Flip X-Axis and Swap LS and RS to be unhidden

[BF1][BF2] Fixed split screen games to be able to be started when only one controller is connected.

Visuals

[BF1] Fixed an issue where the 'L' button prompt would overlap the top arrow on the Instant Action menu.

[BF1] Fixed an issue in multiplayer mode where AI units would slide when not in direct sight of a human player.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the zoom-in scope crosshair image would not appropriately fit widescreen displays.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where hit VFX and hit character animations could not be seen by clients in Hero Assault mode. (long range).

[BF2] Fixed textures on Utapau map.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on the Kamino map in BF2 where the lights and bloom VFX within were not displaying properly.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on the Endor: Bunker map in BF2 where a tree was clipping up through the middle of a walkway.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where a seam in the skybox was visible on some maps in Battlefront 2.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on the Naboo map in BF2 where the railing texture was missing.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on Space maps in BF2 where a small white cube was present at the base of all openable doors on Republic, CIS, and Rebel capital ships.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on the Galactic Conquest screen in BF2 where a player’s name and their credit count would be overlapped by bonus boxes on the Bonus tab.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the ESC menu would stay on the screen if it was opened at the end of a match.

[BF2] Fixed an issue in Galactic Conquest where the hilt from the lightsaber icon would not show the Leader bonus.

[BF2] Fixed units sliding after respawn on XL maps.

[BF2] Fixed the jetpack gauge to correctly align.

[BF2][Split screen] Fixed the ammo counter reticle to fit inside the aiming reticle.

[BF1][BF2] The colorblind mode selection screen no longer overlaps with the text at the bottom of the screen.

Fixed the Quit and Register Your Game buttons to align correctly.

Hero Assault

Re-Balanced Asajj Ventress' abilities

Fixed Kit Fisto lightsaber to animate.

Fixed Kit Fisto's Force power to no longer remain stuck to the client in multiplayer.

Audio

[BF1][Audio] Fixed the Battlefront 1 loading screen sounds.

[BF2] Fixed a crash that occurred when an audio output device was disconnected.

[BF2] Fixed the music to play on several maps in the Hero Assault mode.

[BF2] Fixed blaster SFX for certain Hero characters' weapons to play at the correct volume.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed an issue where the audio outputs would reverse.

Other Notable Bug Fixes