Princess Peach: Showtime! isn't the only official product arriving this week. Alongside her new solo adventure, Nintendo has also released a set of pastel pink Joy-Con controllers for the Switch.

In case you missed it the first time, they'll set you back $79.99 (or your regional equivalent) and will be available at select retailers and on the My Nintendo Store for a "limited time".

With the release of #PrincessPeachShowtime on March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and #MyNintendoStore for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/NIzpvS2iom January 23, 2024

