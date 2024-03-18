With the games industry rife with layoffs and studio closures in recent months, it's nice to come across something that actually celebrates our wonderful medium. Over in New Zealand, NZ Post has tipped its cap to the country's burgeoning game developers with a selection of stamps and collectibles.

The games in question here are Dredge, Into the Dead, Mini Metro, Depth, and Bloons TD 6. All were developed at studios in New Zealand and are now featured on official stamps, cards, collectibles pins, and more. How cool!

The official description of the collection reads:

"Games developed in New Zealand have run the gamut from multimillion bestsellers to winners of every major international game award, and these stamps showcase a diverse mix of those commercial and critical successes."

You can check out the full collection over on the NZ Post website, but here's a small peek at what's on offer...

What do you make of these commemorative stamps from New Zealand? What other games would you like to see given the same treatment? Let us know with a comment.