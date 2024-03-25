We all know how easy it can be to lose ourselves in our Nintendo Switch from time to time. You might find yourself picking up something like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or the recently launched Balatro and have the genuine intention to only play for around 10 or 15 minutes. Suddenly, it's 2am and your bladder is in dire need of some drainage. We've all been there.
For one Japanese police officer at the Tenri Police Station, however, time on the Switch has unfortunately meant that his attention to his role has suffered, leading to a bit of a slapped wrist and docked pay (via Japan News).
According to the article, the officer played the Switch a total of 10 times while on duty, with his total playtime adding up to a whopping 17 hours. He had connected the Switch to a TV in the station's break room, but was ultimately caught during an unannounced inspection of duties. He admitted to wrongdoing and stated, “I played games when there were few incidents". Oh dear.
The prefectural police has since confirmed that the officer's pay will be deducted in line with the amount of time spent playing the Switch.
It just goes to show, no matter how awesome the Switch is, you shouldn't neglect your duties to play a bit of Princess Peach: Showtime!, regardless of how tempting it may be.
Thanks to Greatsong for the tip. What do you make of this story from Japan? Was the employee treated fairly for his actions? Let us know.
[source japannews.yomiuri.co.jp]
Lol this was me being caught playing my GBA under the covers at night when I was a kid
When you are working, keep focus on your duty.
Heh, not my place to judge. Snuck around as a kid with this stuff and I've played on break a few times. When I was younger and not on break I used to sneak out to the dumpster area to play~
17h of playtime during work? Sounds like a normal week in home office
I bring my switch to work everyday, but I am never in mood to play. I have to be in my own environment to enjoy games. So even though I mostly play handheld, it doesnt really make sense since I always play it at home. I guess I am just weird..
Depends on the job and the person, I play a bit in the afternoon while running mac restores as you can only wait on the software to load
@Justaguest I feel that. When I'm at work even on break I still feel like I can't comfortably play games for some reason.
their is a difference between a regular 9-5 and a emergency worker he should have known better...
I know it was a shameless plugin for Princess Peach Showtime, but the incident accord months before the game was out, just to be clear. In addition, 17 hours is roughly triple the amount of hours the game can be beaten.
I need to know what game he was playing before I can make any judgement.
Huh, so this is the first article i open nintendo life too
Guess today gonna be hella weird
@Justaguest after I finish eating my lunch in my car I usually have 20 minutes to play but instead I almost always end up taking a nap 😅
I need to know what he was playing before I judge.
He doesn't sound like he's only playing during breaks.
The Switch has been a great device for someone with a long commute to and from work. It makes the time just fly by. Manage your time well and it fits in great even with a busy schedule.
bruh aint no way. lol
I wish I had the time to play at work
@Justaguest Right there with ya. If there's a MP game like Diablo and there area few others playing, it work for us to get together and play for 20min, then throw down some food. But, outside of that it's a mental struggle. Gaming should be relaxing and it's hard to hit the unwind mode of playing a game while at work. It's a little different if you remote, but if you have a steady stream of meetings/call/deliverables, even that can be a challenge.
It's great working a hotel front desk-I've blasted through 3 games on duty this month. As long as I'm answering that phone and not neglecting my duties, the rest is essentially downtime.
Sometimes I am expected to attend overly long and minimally productive virtual meetings. Is there anything wrong with cracking on with the daily Animal Crossing chores while attending those sorts of meetings?
To be fair, in the US this would be an immensely better use of their time than their current workload of harrassing poor people.
He clearly wasn't only playing during breaks.
Crime is kinda low there anyway. Game on!
I would have liked to know what game(s) he was playing.^^
@Daggot I agree. Ive tried to play with others at work when nothings happening, but it just doesnt work for me. The only time I had fun was when we were playing Mario party, but thats because we looked like fools and made each other laugh and I was finally able to immerse myself in the game to forget I am at work.^^
Oh to have a job that doesn't require constant attention and human interaction
@mariomaster96
my record was 36h in one week and this isn't a joke - they liked to pay me for doing nothing, but I got bored after 2 months and switched companies
