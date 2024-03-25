We all know how easy it can be to lose ourselves in our Nintendo Switch from time to time. You might find yourself picking up something like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or the recently launched Balatro and have the genuine intention to only play for around 10 or 15 minutes. Suddenly, it's 2am and your bladder is in dire need of some drainage. We've all been there.

For one Japanese police officer at the Tenri Police Station, however, time on the Switch has unfortunately meant that his attention to his role has suffered, leading to a bit of a slapped wrist and docked pay (via Japan News).

According to the article, the officer played the Switch a total of 10 times while on duty, with his total playtime adding up to a whopping 17 hours. He had connected the Switch to a TV in the station's break room, but was ultimately caught during an unannounced inspection of duties. He admitted to wrongdoing and stated, “I played games when there were few incidents". Oh dear.

The prefectural police has since confirmed that the officer's pay will be deducted in line with the amount of time spent playing the Switch.

It just goes to show, no matter how awesome the Switch is, you shouldn't neglect your duties to play a bit of Princess Peach: Showtime!, regardless of how tempting it may be.

