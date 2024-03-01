Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out this week and while many PlayStation 5 owners will be likely diving into the highly anticipated release, the game's producer Yoshinori Kitase is actually planning to return to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Speaking to BAFTA, Kitase mentioned how he had been a lifelong fan of the series since the original game Legend of Zelda on NES and while he was enjoying Tears of the Kingdom, unfortunately, life got in the way (like it probably has for so many other Zelda fans).

Rebirth's development took priority in his life and so he had to essentially hit pause on Nintendo's new Zelda game right before the end of it!

Yoshinori Kitase: "I definitely play most of them, including the latest, Tears of the Kingdom. I actually got right up into the end of it, but unfortunately my work on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth got really busy right at that point, and I've kind of had it on hold since then."

Kitase also stated in the same interview how he's played "most" of the games in the Zelda series, but has admittedly missed some spinoffs. As busy as he has been, he's still found time to revisit Pikmin 4 as he apparnetly has some unfinished business. Pikmin happen to be his favourite video game characters as well.