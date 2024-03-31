We are back, back, back for another edition Box Art Brawl!
Last time we matched up three regional covers for the DS' Super Scribblenauts and it was North America's character-focused design that walked away with the win, receiving 55% of the vote. Europe followed in second with 33% while the Japanese variant brought up the rear with 12%.
This time, we're heading back into the sewers as we match up two different covers for Konami's totally bodacious SNES fighter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters ('Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles' for those in Europe and 'TMNT: Mutant Warriors' in Japan — yep, it's confusing). Released on the SNES in 1993, this was one of a trio of games that Konami developed for the NES, SNES and Genesis respectively, each with their own unique story and characters. You can check out all versions on the brilliant Cowabunga Collection, we might add.
With Europe and North America sharing almost identical covers this time (aside from the title change, obvs) we have ourselves a good old-fashioned head-to-head with the spicy Japanese design. Let's check them out.
Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.
North America / Europe
It's gritty. It's dark. It has surprisingly little focus on actual fighting. This cover is dominated by a grimacing Donatello in the background as a much smaller sprite faces off against Armaggon in the bottom right (the NES and Genesis versions had a similar format but with different match-ups — Leo vs. Hothead on NES and Raph vs. Triceraton on Genesis, if you're wondering). It's all pretty nice, though that slogan of "No street fighter has ever seen fighters or fighting like this" could do with an edit.
Japan
Japan's design goes for something completely different. The dark tones are here replaced by vibrant reds as the four Turtles stand front and centre while a collection of their enemies lurk menacingly behind them. It might lack some of the grit of the former cover, but we like how eye-catching this one is and it's interesting to see the Turtles looking like their 2003 animated counterparts a decade earlier.
Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.
The Japanese one is pretty awesome. And that line on the US/Europe one is dire. "No street fighter has ever seen fighting or fighters like this. Or streets like this. And these streets fight. Real street fighters. Or fighting streets. The likes of which no street fighter has ever seen."
I love easy votes like this. Japan looks vibrant and cool. Very fitting for a fighting game cover.
Japan actually shows all four turtles, and some others in the backgrounds. And for a fighting game, showing the roster is the way to go.
Also there was really no need to take a jab at Street Fighter in the US/EU tagline. I guess attitudes were different back then, with rival devs always trying to one-up each other... feels so petty lol.
I actually like the JP one over the NA/EU one, because it reminds me a bit of a retro anime. I've always been fond of the retro anime art style, so for me, there was only one choice here. And speaking of the retro anime art style, I wish we would get more modern anime done in that style. That's not to say that some anime today doesn't look beautiful, but there's a unique charm to the retro style that is sadly missing from many anime today.
