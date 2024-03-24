Welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!
In last week's brawl, we checked out Mario Golf for the Game Boy Color, pitting the Western Design against the rather quirky effort from Japan. In the end, Japan won the vote at 72% - well done!
This week, we're moving onto the Nintendo DS with Super Scribblenauts from WB Games and Konami (Japan). Released in 2010, it carried on the original game's premise of allowing you to create a vast array of objects to solve puzzles by simply writing them out.
We've got three distinct cover designs here, so without further ado, let's get cracking.
North America
There's a lovely almost-sunset kind of vibe going on with North America's background, while the game's protagonist, Maxwell, is showcased front and centre, wielding the mighty pencil up in the air. It's also made to look as though he's bursting through the paper display itself, which is a nice little touch.
Europe
Europe's design is quite similar, though the colours are simultaneously brighter and yet more muted, somehow. Maxwell is also situated directly within the game's world, with various characters making up the image's background. Also, there's a flying car. Nice.
Japan
Japan's design takes on a more abstract approach, showcasing Maxwell in the bottom left corner against a red background filled with doodles. It makes sense given the overall premise of the title, and it's certainly a bold, eye-catching design.
Definitely have to go North America on this one. It's the best both in terms of layout and art quality.
I think Europe looks nicest, but NA is a lot more creative, and the difference is small enough for me to go NA here.
The color tone of NA is best. It's close though. But not with Japan, that one is awful.
If I played Scribblenauts and asked myself how it can be topped, I think Europe’s fancy tennis playing dinosaur does a great job of showing how goofy verbs and adjectives can change the game. It also just looks wicked.
While both covers have robot dinoz, the European cover’s robot dino has a top hat, which i’m pretty sure marks him as.a Bowery Boy . Now i’m not sure what trouble a robotic dino Bowery Boy is kickin up in Europe, but you bet the soles on your shoes , that no good will come if it. Never does.
As you can ascertain by now, i don’t much truck with the Bowery Boys and their, quite frankly, grotesque politics, so i will toss my ballot for North America.
Japan’s just makes me want to wrench my eyeballs right out of their dear little sockets.
I actually really like the Japan one with the schematics/sketch book kinda vibe.
I don’t know why everything is angry on the US one and the heroic pose is overdone but it’s not bad. Europe is cute but just a fairly standard scene, again not bad.
Japan is trying something different and it might not work for everyone but I respect it for that.
The US art for me this week. EU is similar quality, but the banner at the bottom takes away some points (plus, the "bursting through the paper" on the US art gives it a few points).
The Japanese one is inspired and arguably more "arty" than the other two, but has perhaps a bit too much text.
Japanese box wins, because it gives a sense of what the game can do.
I'm undoubtedly going for Japan, ironically by having more words on it it shows instead of just telling what the game is about!
Europe has a T-Rex in a top hat. Instant win
PAL one for me this week. It looks closer to the actual gameplay, and in case of Super Scribblenauts, I like it. Sigh I would like to try to play Scribblenauts Remix again, but I can't redownload it.
Dude got kirbyfied in the US cover
Europe's is not bad, but that blue strip is too big and takes away from the cover art. I get that it helps explain what the game is about, but I think they could have and should have included that message in a less intrusive way. I don't know if I'd pick the European cover without that, but it would be a closer race. This week, the NA is the easy winner for me. The perspective is really nice, as is the concept of Max busting through the paper. Plus the pencil is funny looking.
Not to leave the third cover out, Japan's cover is also there.
