We've got some big news for all the "Tamers" out there today, with the Pokémon-like online game Temtem announcing the final major updates for the game as well as the removal of monetisation.

In an incredibly lengthy message to the game's community, developer Crema revealed Patch 1.7 and Patch 1.8 would be the last major updates for the game. Patch 1.7 (due out in early June) will contain a new season, a new Tamer Pass, balance changes, quality of life updates, and much more. As for patch 1.8, it will come with even more QoL updates, balance changes, "a renovation and rework" of the game's economy, and some other additions.

In terms of Monetisation, microtransactions will be removed from Patch 1.7, with anything that could be purchased with 'Novas' now also purchasable with Feathers. In 1.8, tamers will be able to select from any Tamer Pass from the past and complete its tracks. These passes will also unlock with Feathers from here on out.

As for the game's servers, they'll remain online in the foreseeable future and the team says it isn't contemplating an offline mode. You get the full rundown about the future of Temtem in the latest update on the official Crema website. Here's a portion of the parting message:

Crema: "We understand many players feel like Temtem has a lot more potential to unlock, and that it is not all it could be, but for us that doesn’t take away from the fact that we’re actually very happy with the final product. We’re so excited to see how much Temtem has grown, and feel like the final product is a complete experience, and a very enjoyable one at that. When we set out on this journey we couldn’t even dream of reaching this point, of having created a game with so much content, that provides hundreds of hours of joy and fun, and we’re proud of everything we’ve achieved and created. While it’s not a perfect game, and we’ve learned so, so much from it, we cherish this not-so-little game of ours."

Temtem started life on Kickstarter in 2018 and was eventually released on the Nintendo Switch in 2022. Since then, the development team has created 165 Tems and six islands for players to explore.