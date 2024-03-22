MLB The Show 24 has now launched on the Switch, but it seems as though many players are having severe issues with the game, reporting frequent crashes when attempting to access the 'Diamond Dynasty' mode.

In a Reddit post titled 'Can anyone play on Switch currently?', multiple users are reporting the same issue in which the game completely crashes, booting the player back out into the Switch's home menu screen.

Original poster GTI_88 states "Currently I can’t play DD at all, every time I go to start the first moment in the program the game completely crashes. Tried last night, tried again this morning".

NewYorkMets22 then responds to say "Yeah mine still isnt working either. Very frustrating. Tried periodically thru the day yesterday and again now. It let me create a team and go to the DD main page, but when pressing A to get thru the tutorial, once you get to where the moment is supposed to load, the game crashes and says a software error occurred".

Indeed, our own reviewer PJ O'Reilly is having similar issues; hence why our own verdict is not yet live. He states on X that the game is "currently not working properly at all":

Just a quick shoutout to anyone looking to pick up MLB The Show 24 on Switch. It's currently not working properly at all, and there's zero comms about it. Most modes dump you straight to Switch homescreen when you select them. — PJ O'Reilly (@PaJ0r) March 21, 2024

Although it seems Sony has yet to comment on the issues, we have reached out for some clarification regardless and will update this post when some information is provided.

For now, if you're excited to dive into MLB The Show 24 on Switch, you might want to hold off until these issues have been resolved. It's certainly not the best start for the game on Switch, but hopefully a patch will sort it out soon.

Have you bought MLB The Show 24 on Switch? Have you encountered this issue? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.