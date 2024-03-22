MLB The Show 24 has now launched on the Switch, but it seems as though many players are having severe issues with the game, reporting frequent crashes when attempting to access the 'Diamond Dynasty' mode.
In a Reddit post titled 'Can anyone play on Switch currently?', multiple users are reporting the same issue in which the game completely crashes, booting the player back out into the Switch's home menu screen.
Original poster GTI_88 states "Currently I can’t play DD at all, every time I go to start the first moment in the program the game completely crashes. Tried last night, tried again this morning".
NewYorkMets22 then responds to say "Yeah mine still isnt working either. Very frustrating. Tried periodically thru the day yesterday and again now. It let me create a team and go to the DD main page, but when pressing A to get thru the tutorial, once you get to where the moment is supposed to load, the game crashes and says a software error occurred".
Indeed, our own reviewer PJ O'Reilly is having similar issues; hence why our own verdict is not yet live. He states on X that the game is "currently not working properly at all":
Although it seems Sony has yet to comment on the issues, we have reached out for some clarification regardless and will update this post when some information is provided.
For now, if you're excited to dive into MLB The Show 24 on Switch, you might want to hold off until these issues have been resolved. It's certainly not the best start for the game on Switch, but hopefully a patch will sort it out soon.
Have you bought MLB The Show 24 on Switch? Have you encountered this issue? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.
[source reddit.com]
Can't believe Sony is sabotaging Nintendo smh my head.
@HotGoomba
Wait, the PS4 / PS5 version are working fine but the Switch version is problematic ?
Too bad they won't patch the other issues.
I sure am glad that so many fans have said "it's okay we don't need new hardware actually," or else I'd be worried!
Also, the headline picture above was like saying "Pssst... Don't tell anyone if the Switch version got sabotaged except the PS4 / PS5 version." 🤭
I was actually thinking about buying this year's game. It's been years since I've bought a sports game in general. I usually buy one then I take a break from the series for years. I have the itch to buy Madden and MLB. I guess I'll at least wait until the bugs have been worked out.
I highly doubt this is planned sabotaging. This is merely a game that has been rushed out the door and onto the Switch. They clearly prioritized their own platform; but I doubt they were like, "hey lets sell a broken game on the Switch".
@LadyCharlie
Surely new hardware would save us from a rushed buggy release!
If you can't play most modes was the game even tested before it was released?
@HotGoomba How is this sabotaging Nintendo? If anything, it just makes whoever made the Switch version look bad.
I have the 2023 game on Switch. No complaints, I really enjoy it.
Looks like you took a gamble and lost if you bought this game on Switch.
ba dum tss
That means Sony is doing to Nintendo what they said Microsoft would do to them with CoD? Interesting... 🤔
I'm really surprised they even bothered at this point. I would have just skipped the Switch this year and waited for (hopefully next year) the next one.
Currently MLB No Show.
