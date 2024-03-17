Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 761k

During Nintendo's Indie World Showcase last November, publisher Thunderful and indie developer Wishfully announced they would be bringing the cinematic puzzle adventure Planet of Lana to the Nintendo Switch this Spring.

In an update this week, it's now been confirmed the title will be released for Switch and PlayStation on 16th April 2024.

Planet of Lana launches April 16th on Nintendo Switch & PlayStation!



Get ready to explore a breathtaking world with your loyal companion Mui as you navigate stunning landscapes, solve puzzles & overcome mysterious dangers.



Don't miss out - pre-order now! ⬇️ — Planet of Lana (@PlanetofLana) March 15, 2024

You can check out the rather moving announcement trailer above. The game has stunning visuals and a "rousing soundtrack" from D.I.C.E and BAFTA-nominated composer, Takeshi Furukawa (The Last Guardian).

In Planet of Lana, you'll take control of Lana who can issue commands to a "cat-like buddy" named Mui to overcome all sorts of platforming challenges, puzzles and enemies that take on the form of spider-like robots.