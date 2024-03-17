During Nintendo's Indie World Showcase last November, publisher Thunderful and indie developer Wishfully announced they would be bringing the cinematic puzzle adventure Planet of Lana to the Nintendo Switch this Spring.
In an update this week, it's now been confirmed the title will be released for Switch and PlayStation on 16th April 2024.
You can check out the rather moving announcement trailer above. The game has stunning visuals and a "rousing soundtrack" from D.I.C.E and BAFTA-nominated composer, Takeshi Furukawa (The Last Guardian).
In Planet of Lana, you'll take control of Lana who can issue commands to a "cat-like buddy" named Mui to overcome all sorts of platforming challenges, puzzles and enemies that take on the form of spider-like robots.
"Lana’s world is upended as mysterious alien orbs appear in the sky and robots begin capturing villagers for an unknown purpose. Where they’ve come from and what this all means is up to you to discover as you progress throughout your adventure. All Lana knows is that she has to save her sister.
"Through dense jungles, sunlit meadows, arid deserts and the cold steel of alien architecture, Planet of Lana treats players to breathtaking natural landscapes in an spectacular adventure that blends the epic scale of the events that threaten Lana’s whole world with a story about a touching personal relationship built between the game’s two underdog protagonists."