The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region.

Switch eShop - Highlights

STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection (Aspyr, 14th Mar) - Fight across the STAR WARS galaxy in this collection of large-scale combat classics! Featuring the 2004 STAR WARS Battlefront and its 2005 sequel STAR WARS Battlefront II, each game features solo campaigns, local multiplayer matches and massive online* battles of up to 64 players.

MLB The Show 24 (MLB, 19th Mar) - It’s your Show. Ready to own it? Earn your call up from the minors to the big leagues and prove you’ve got what it takes at the top. Learn from the legends of the sport, take inspiration from their heroics and use it to improve your game. Chalk up the wins, pick yourself up after the losses. Hold your nerve when it matters and earn the right to be called World Series champion.

Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition (PLAION, 15th Mar) - The acclaimed historical action RPG and all its DLC arrive on the Nintendo Switch system! Play as Henry and experience an open world filled with challenging combat, majestic castles and lush forests. Improve your skills, earn perks, forge your equipment and solve challenges using stealth, melee combat, persuasion, coercion and more.

Death Trick: Double Blind (Neon Doctrine, $15.99) - In this non-linear visual detective novel set in Morgan’s Traveling Circus, star magician Hattie has gone missing. An unlikely duo – one a fellow magician, the other a private eye with a bout of amnesia – investigate Hattie’s disappearance alternatively, each using their own perspective and information. With only a limited number of actions, they must carefully decide which leads to pursue, looking out for contradictions in the evidence.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Airport Link: Connect Near Me (Cooking & Publishing, $3.49) - Airport Link: Connect Near Me is a game in which you will manage the airlines of a territory. Draw different routes between airports and put all planes in flight, but be careful! All passengers have to reach their destination.

Arcade Archives Tank Battalion (HAMSTER, $7.99) - "Tank Battalion" is a shooter released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1980. Players take control of a tank and fight to protect their HQ from enemies in this predecessor to "BATTLE CITY" and "TANK FORCE." You get more points for taking down enemies at close range, head-on, making risky attacks the key to attaining high scores.

Balloony (JOID Games, $4.99) - Help Balloony get his treasure back from the evil Dr. Blimp! Whether alone or together with your friends, you'll have to face the dangers of many different worlds on Balloony's biggest platform adventure yet! Roll, jump and fly together, but be careful not to burst!

Baron of Blood (Castle Village, 15th Mar) - Baron of Blood is a 2D pixelart platformer game in which you have to fight your way through numerous levels and defeat different monsters. Collect coins to buy powerful items that will help you in your adventure. 24 different levels in 5 different zones and boss fights await you and offer an exciting and varied gameplay. Hidden diamonds and various achievements will keep you busy even longer after you finish the game.

Block Magic Puzzle (Artem Kritinin, $2.99) - Fill the empty 8x8 tiles with blocks until they are full horizontally or vertically and disappear. There are 5 different modes you can play: Classic mode, Timed mode, Blast mode, Advanced mode, and Challenge Mode. Get ready and let's have some fun!

Bottle Tap (Artem Kritinin, $2.99) - Gather all the stars, employing your intellect and bottle caps, to advance through the level. If you relish challenges, this game will assist you in that and demonstrate how adept you are at puzzle-solving.

Capybara, Ducks, Rats and Bananas Bundle (Weakfish Studio, 15th Mar) This bundle contains lots of Capybara, Duck, Mouse and Banana! Get Ducky Quacky + Capybara Madness + Ratyboy Adventures + Revenge of Banana in one bundle with good price!

CarX Highway Racing (CarX Technologies, $9.90) - Incredible racing on traffic-packed highways. With the lifelike physics that were the focus of CarX Drift Racing Online, eye-catching graphics, and extreme racing on traffic-packed tracks, CarX Highway Racing has so much to offer.

Corbid! A Colorful Adventure (MERIDIEM GAMES, $9.99) - Have fun helping Corbid to overcome the mazes to be crowned champion. Eat, mix and shoot colors to solve the puzzles of Corbid! Enjoy the colorful worlds full of creatures with different abilities that you will have to play with to advance and solve the mysteries found in the gardens.

Cozy Hamlets (Loneminded, 15th Mar) - Cozy Hamlets is a cozy medieval town-builder without the stress of resource management or point scoring, just endless creativity allowing the creation of idyllic medieval towns through the games intuitive and user-friendly controls, offering the perfect escape into a world where tranquility reigns supreme.

Cube Jump Ultimate (Artem Kritinin, $2.99) - If you fall, the game is over. You score a point for each jump you make, along with an extra point if you land on a cube which has a color-changing cube already on it. Each row may move at different speeds.

DOG RACING – LOVELY PET FRIENDS PAW (16th Mar) - Race with your furry friend in this thrilling game! Customize your adorable pup, navigate challenging tracks, and conquer obstacles together. Manage resources to keep your loyal companion healthy and stylish as you embark on an exciting journey of dog racing camaraderie!

Dreamland Solitare: Dragon’s Fury (15th Mar) - When a dragon's fire lights up the night sky and burns a lowly village to the ground, only one fairy can set things right. You must take the role of this enchanting creature as she completes quests in her search of why this tragedy occurred. To complete your journey, you'll need to clear the screen of various arrangements of cards by uncovering and playing cards that are one higher or lower than the card at the top of the deck.

Dungeon Drafters (DANGEN Entertainment, $19.99) - Explore ancient ruins, loot rare cards and employ clever combos to defeat your foes and build the legendary spell deck that could save the world. Embark on Dungeon Drafters, a mystery dungeon adventure unfolding in a realm where magic is cards, and cards are magic.

English Tracing Book (Artem Kritinin, $2.99) - English Tracing Book is an alphabet learning programme that makes learning fun for kids. English Tracing Book is more than just an educational programme for children. The interface allows kids to focus on reading and writing the alphabet.

EGGCONSOLE Ys II PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 14th Mar) - "Ys II," an action RPG released by Nihon Falcom in 1988, with its catchphrase "From kindness to excitement. " Known for its well-crafted storyline, user-friendly game system, and refined sound, the game became a major hit. Even today, with new releases, the name "Ys" is familiar to many gaming enthusiasts. In this game, Adol Christin, the red-haired adventurer who collected the six Books of Ys in the previous game, is guided to the sky world by the magic of the books. Here, he delves into the mysteries of the ancient kingdom of Ys. Retaining the simple gameplay style of physical attacks from the previous game, Ys II introduces the additional element of magic, making battles more dynamic.

Escape Game The Abandoned Hospital (Regista, 14th Mar) - This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game). *Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on. An unexpected car crash brought me, who was only half conscious, to a hospital On regaining my consciousness, I woke up to find something is off The inside of the hospital looks so dilapidated that some part collapsed and dusty That is giving me a bad feeling… I must need to get out of this place now…

Fantastical Mystery Adventure Ultimate Jumbo Jet Murder Case (Cyberstep, 14th Mar) - A visual novel game starring the members of the streamer group 'Ultimate Jumbo Jet' (aka ARUJAN), who mainly stream activities such as the Space Werewolf game. The game includes fully integrated voice acting by the members of ARUJAN; HACCHAN, Shijin San, Natsubbit, Takeo, and Mei Hirasaka!

Finger Soccer League (Aldora Games, $5.90) - Finger Soccer League is a 3D soccer video game, played with bottle caps instead of people. Play offline turn based matches against the AI, or friends. Choose between different leagues to earn more money which will let you unlock new teams or new formations

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (Nacon, $39.99) - Garden Life is a relaxing gardening game in which you create your dream garden in a peaceful, colourful world. Plant and add ornaments at your own pace, transforming an overgrown forgotten plot into a flourishing community garden. A RELAXED APPROACH TO GARDENING. Yes, ALL CAPS RELAXED. Is anyone reading these?

Greed: The Mad Scientist (Joindots, $15.99) - Dr. Ralph Goodwin invented a miracle cure to heal the world from almost all types of diseases and he is going to present his elixir to the audience at a press conference the next day. But today his research laboratory was destroyed, and the elixir seems lost forever. And so the last hope for his son, who is critically ill, is gone. His daughter Sara jumps into action, searches the laboratory for any clues about the whereabouts of the elixir. She was not prepared to uncover the dark events of her own past. Amid mad scientists and ruthless assassins, will you be able to find the elixir?

Guardians of Time: The Chronicles of Chronos (Aldora Games, $5.90) - Immerse yourself in an epic time adventure with "Guardians of Time: The Chronicles of Chronos"! When the evil time lord, Chronos, threatens to tear apart the very fabric of time, a brave group of guardians rises to stop him. With the power of the magic clock and unique abilities, they face impossible challenges, free unexpected allies, and dismantle Chronos' defenses in a race against time. But can they restore the balance of time before it's too late? Join them on a journey full of action, friendship and sacrifice as they fight against time to save the universe.

GYLT (Tequila Works, 14th Mar) - Set in a creepy and melancholic world, GYLT is an eerie story mixing fantasy and reality in a surrealist place where your nightmares become reality. Hide from terrible creatures or confront them as you find your way through the challenges of this wicked world.

Help Police: Pull the Pins (Artem Kritinin, $2.99) - Assist the brave policeman who is on a mission to apprehend an escaped criminal. Utilize your intelligence and strategies to pull the right Pins to aid the police in catching him. Along the pursuit, you may encounter Zombies or obstinate thugs. Beware of the traps set by the criminal. Stay vigilant!

Highwater (Rogue Games, 14th Mar) - Highwater is a story-driven 3D adventure game with isometric turn-based combat set in the flooded, post-apocalyptic space between the raging War Zone and Alphaville. Navigate the world by boat, discover islands, and find new allies to help battle foes in turn-based combat. Amid the Great Climate Catastrophe, the flooded region of Hightower has become a kind of safe zone between the two dry regions: the nearly global ravaged land of the War Zone, and the fortified city of Alphaville, where the ultra-rich live behind giant walls.

Highway Getaway: ZigZag Blocky Car (Artem Kritinin, $2.99) - Highway Getaway: ZigZag Blocky Car is a straightforward Infinite Runner game where you must collect money and drive your truck as far as possible.

Hot Rider Racing Simulator (404, 15th Mar) - Are you a speed lover and crave extreme racing? Then Hot Rider is for you! Race on the highway, accelerate like a beast, test your car's capabilities, and dodge traffic like a pro. The better your performance, the more money you'll earn to spend on cool upgrades and new cars! Feel the wind in your hair and enjoy the adrenaline rush with an electrifying soundtrack! Track your progress with points, speed, distance, and high-speed records to become the ultimate champion.

Infantry Attack (QubicGames, 15th Mar) - Enemy troops, such as infantry, helicopters, tanks, warplanes, and drones, are coming for you! Jump on the machine gun and shoot them all! You're not doing war alone. Your squad is here to help you.

Lawn Mowing Simulator (astragon, $19.99) - PHYSICALLY AUTHENTIC LAWN MOWING EXPERIENCE To keep the gameplay as physically authentic as possible, this simulation game involves much more than just hopping onto a lawn mower and going for it. Ground checks, the proper choice of blade height as well as monitoring your engine load are all part of your daily mowing business. In addition, attachments such as mulching kits, stripe rollers, recyclers, grass collectors, and flail decks contribute further to the high degree of realism.

Lazriel: The Demon’s Fall (Waku Waku, $11.47) - "Lazriel: the Demon's Fall" is a roguelike deckbuilding game with an added element of "the dark side." Climb the tower and return to Heaven before you succumb to demon powers. To survive in the demon world, the angel Lazriel must borrow demon powers from time to time. But be wary—overusing these evil powers may lead to her physical and mental decline. Can Lazriel truly persevere through the tower's many trials and climb her way back to Heaven in one piece?

Little Racers + Red Wings: American Aces (Untold Tales, $1.99) - Rev up your gaming experience! They say the 'sky is the limit,' and in Red Wings: American Aces, it's yours to conquer. And if your thirst for an adrenaline-fueled adventure persists, Little Racer is here to ensure it's thoroughly satisfied.

Lost Lands: Stories of the First Brotherhood (FIVE-BN STUDIO, $13.99) - An unknown entity prowls the valleys and destroys everything in its path. Only a strong team of friends can cope with it. “Lost Lands: Stories of the First Brotherhood” is an adventure game in the genre of Hidden Objects, with plenty of mini-games and puzzles, unforgettable characters and complicated quests. Residents of the valleys are worried by the appearance of a mysterious villain. Information about incidents comes from different places.

Master Maker 3D Ultimate (eastasiasoft, 20th Mar) - Play as Master Maker, a young builder who possesses a special boomerang hammer capable of collecting items, destroying boxes and defeating enemies from a distance! In this 3D adventure inspired by classics of the ’90s, you can explore and build freely. Adventure mode features 50 colorful levels to inspire your constructions.

Match Village (QUByte Interactive, 14th Mar) - Match Village is a minimalistic puzzle and strategy experience about combining buildings to build villages on beautiful, procedurally generated islands. Combine buildings to create your villages and cities on endless islands scattered around the world and enjoy a minimalistic and relaxing atmosphere, no resource management or armies, just focus on building.

Metal Mind (2P Games, $15.29) - The Betrayal of AI: Seeking Free Will. AWC, an organization of politicians, scientists, engineers and secret agents, believes that robots should not have wills of their own. They have begun rounding up robots all over the world to deprive them of sentience and enslave them. As an awakened robot, you will embark on a journey of resistance in your search for the liberation of your kind. Mecha Transformations: Make the Ultimate War Machine of Your Own Equip your body, core and actuator parts with over 100 weapons to equip.

Monster Tribe (Freedom Games, 14th Mar) - Akama. A lone island, sitting in the middle of an endless ocean, and the site of a magical phenomenon known only as the Rift. It was once a source of limitless power for humanity, through magical creatures called the Ateyan. Capable of incredible and wonderful feats of magic, they lived alongside humanity for centuries - until something destroyed this harmony.

Orion Haste (Ratalaika Games, 15th Mar) - Run and gun through 7 levels of alien-infested mayhem to save mankind from annihilation! Shoot enemies with powerful weapons, defeat colossal bosses, and even race to beat your best time in this nostalgic platform shooter. As a human soldier stationed on a military fort in outer space, you must answer the distress signal emanating from a nearby planet. It’s time to channel your inner heroic retro game commando and obliterate the alien horde!

Paint Rings (Artem Kritinin, $2.99) - Paint Rings is an addictive endless one-touch game where you tap the screen to shoot a ball. Try to avoid the coloured parts and paint all the rings to complete the level before the time runs out.

Pipe Connect (Artem Kritinin, $2.99) - Pipe Connect immerses you in the exciting world of plumbing puzzles and eye-opening challenges to develop your problem-solving abilities. Your task is to strategically connect pipes to create a trouble-free pipeline while overcoming various obstacles. Intriguing puzzles about connecting pipes: Each level presents a unique and intriguing plumbing puzzle that awaits your solution.

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance (Outright Games, 15th Mar) - Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko are teaming up with An Yu, Newton Star, Ice Cub, Lilyfay, and Bastet to form a Mighty Alliance. After a big accident at PJ Power Q scatters technology and gems across Earth, these Power Heroes must rebuild it. Hop into the Explorider and search The City, Mystery Mountain, and Ice World for lost parts. But be quick! Before Romeo, Luna Girl, and Night Ninja get to them. Together, these ordinary kids are bigger and better. Use their unique abilities to fight, discover secrets, and more. You know, night-time is the right time to fight crime! Okay, that's pretty good.

Pogo Joins the Circus (SOFT SOURCE, $9.99) - Pogo Joins The Circus takes the role of the eponymous Pogo Joe, a boy on a pogo stick. To complete a level, Pogo Joe must jump on every barrel. Play 65 levels with three maps of variations Jump to all barrels and avoid the enemy to go to the next level Barrels type.

Pool Blitz (CHERRYPOP GAMES, $0.00) - Download the hottest new pool game for free now, and BLITZ the competition! Play pool or battle with friends for free in Pool Blitz. Three modes, one game. The only online pool game you ever need. Fancy 8 Ball, or 9 Ball, a traditional mode with epic cues, or be the last player standing in Pool Blitz Battle to take home the win, every ball you sink goes on to your opponent's table, pocket blockers, chemical attack and more find it al in Pool Blitz! The world is ready for a truly unique pool game!

Power of Ten (Pew Times Three, 20th Mar) - Gather new weapons, find upgrades for your ship, gather resources, trade with other ships and more to overcome the challenge before you. Each run is a uniquely created journey where you'll utilize your flight skills and strategy you've built over many runs to crush the challenges ahead. Find and unlock 10 unique playable star ships. Each with their own set of strengths and weaknesses. Choose your ship's upgrades carefully to create an unstoppable machine. Equip powerful and sometimes a bit crazy weapons. Discover combined weapons that slap two together making devastating combos.

Rainbow Moon (eastasiasoft, 15th Mar) - Embark on an epic adventure that leads you through a beautiful isometric open world with detailed high-definition visuals. Rainbow Moon is a role-playing game with a strong emphasis on exploration, character development and turn-based battles. Customize 6 playable main characters with upgradeable weapons, armor and accessories. About 120 special skills and more than 20 challenging dungeons await in a fascinating story that lasts over 40 epic hours!

Rainbow Moon + Rainbow Skies Strategy RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft, 15th Mar) - Rainbow Moon and Rainbow Skies come together as two epic journeys in a single bundle! Enjoy both cult classic strategy RPGs presented in isometric 2D style with turn-based battles, monster taming and loads of character customization. Each game has been updated with accessible balance features, making this the definitive way to experience the original Rainbow Moon and its sequel Rainbow Skies!

Rebel Transmute (JanduSoft, 14th Mar) - Battle your way through a living planet in Rebel Transmute, a sprawling 2D action-exploration epic! Embody Moon Mikono as you explore, reprogram your abilities, duel twisted sci-fi experiments, rebel against colonizers, and search for your long lost mother.

Simple Number-Based Color Sense IQ Test (TT, 14th Mar) - This game allows you to enjoy color sense-based IQ quizzes with simple operations of choosing numbers from 0 to 9. The gameplay is super simple: Carefully read the question and look at the illustration. Choose the answer from numbers 0 to 9 With a variety of questions each having a time limit, problems that seem easy at a leisurely pace might be surprisingly difficult? Since you can proceed with one question and one answer quickly, it's perfect for killing a little time.

Sky Runners Infinite: Parkour (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 17th Mar) - Become a parkour prodigy, defying the tyrannical grip of the all-seeing Panopticon. Master gravity-defying moves, rock cutting-edge styles, and fuel your rebellion with powerful upgrades. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals, electrifying music, and a captivating story of freedom.

Sniper Rescue (Entity3, $0.99) - Collect as many sniper bullets as you can and take aim Protect the innocent with your sniper rifle Use explosives and upgrades to help you in your missions Can you beat the boss?

Sphinx – Riddles of the Nile (Polygon Art, $9.99) - Embark on an epic journey to the heart of ancient Egypt in "Sphinx - Riddles of the Nile." Immerse yourself in a mesmerizing world of mysticism and challenge as you unravel the enigmatic puzzles of the Sphinx.

The Crystals of Atlantis (Mass Creation, $1.99) - A latest match-three game, where you'll strategically swap and match dazzling crystals across 38 levels in Story Mode or compete for high scores in Classic Mode. Choose your preferred challenge with 6 power-ups (such as bombs, lightning, or extra time) and a special Super Power to enhance your gameplay.

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Nejcraft, $19.99) - The Vale is an audio-based action adventure game that places you in the worn leather boots of a blind adventurer. As your elder brother takes his place on the throne, you are made warden of a small castle on the outskirts of the kingdom. Blind from birth and sheltered for much of your childhood, you welcome your exile as a chance for a little adventure.

Tiny Tales: Heart of the Forest (Artifex Mundi, $8.99) - Welcome to the kingdom of Brie: the tiniest land in the world ruled by the mouse king Oliver. Hidden deep in the foliage of the forest, between the blades of grass and mushrooms, there's a place where tiny people coexist with animals. Our little hero Max suddenly interrupts the search for his father when he is called home to help his mother save his childhood home. His only hope is to win a prize in a tournament, but as it turns out this is just the beginning of an epic adventure.

Truck and Forklift Logistics Simulator (Halva Studio, 16th Mar) - Dive into Truck and Forklift Logistic Simulator, mastering logistics with your vehicles. Deliver cargo, conquer challenges, and redefine transportation in this dynamic simulator! Embark on a thrilling odyssey into the bustling universe of trucks and forklifts, guided by the enigmatic Uncle Bill. Brace yourself for the ultimate adventure as he bequeaths his legendary truck, propelling you into a world teeming with diverse job opportunities across global corporations.

UNABLES (Forever Entertainment, 14th Mar) - Welcome to a world where characters are so lazy, that even the player is unable to control them. Take matters into your own hands by controlling the environment instead, with the innovative gameplay mechanics! THROW EVERYONE AROUND! The game comes equipped with a 360-degree, slow-motion precision controls to sway, spin, push, shove and catapult everything and everyone on screen. No outlaw, zombie, or procrastinating vampire is safe anymore. Use physics to solve puzzles, complete quests, unlock peculiar levels, and reveal all the secrets!

Valiant Hearts: The Collection (Ubisoft, $24.99) - Live the entire story of these Valiant Hearts through the entirety of World War I with the acclaimed Valiant Hearts: The Great War and its sequel, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home.

Wallpaper Wizard: Infinite Backdrops (Aldora Games, $4.90) - Immerse yourself in a universe of creativity and color with our exclusive collection of wallpapers, designed to transform your space into a visually stimulating experience. With our intuitive and easy-to-use interface, you will be able to browse through an extensive and diverse gallery, where each image has been carefully selected to offer you the best in quality and style.

Warring Universe (Artem Kritinin, $2.99) - Warring Universe is a vibrant, endless, and thrilling game about intergalactic conflicts! This colourful pixel arcade game features numerous foes, spacecraft, upgrades, and much more. You're among the select few who have chosen to defy the odds in space!

Warrior Escape (Artem Kritinin, $2.99) - Help our Space Warrior escape this ship by touching your screen to fly higher. Stay away from the door, and don’t drop down.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download.