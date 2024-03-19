Remember Good Smile Company's new Max Factory Link figma based on his latest Switch outing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? In an update, it appears new "promo photos" have surfaced online. There's also been a video leak, giving a full 360-degree view of this stunning creation.

The new photos of this figure, originally shared on the 'ActionFigures' subreddit, show all sorts of poses from the regular and DX version, apparently - including Link with his sword, bow, and glider, and other poses where he's using rockets. He can even be put in a pose that makes him look like he's ascending through objects.

The last official update from Good Smile Company about this figma was in February 2024, when it revealed the final design (which you can see below). There's no release date or price just yet, but when we get an official update, we'll let you know.

Good Smile Company has also confirmed figma of Ganondorf and Princess Zelda will be added to this line in the future.