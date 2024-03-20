If you've got a soft spot for Princess Peach and are in need of a new controller for your Switch, then PDP's latest might just be up your alley.

Dubbed the Grand Prix Peach REMATCH GLOW Wireless Controller (good grief), it takes the general form factor of Nintendo's own official Pro Controller and adds in a few bells and whistles (while removing one rather important feature).

The main thing here is that the controller glows in the dark after being exposed to light during the daytime. Hardly the most worthwhile addition since we'd hope your eyes will be firmly fixed on the TV screen itself, but it's nevertheless pretty cool regardless.

You've also got programmable back buttons in case you want to customise your gameplay experience, along with a rechargable battery that is said to offer up to 40 hours of playtime.

So, the big downside with this one is that it unfortunately doesn't come with motion controls, which is undoubtedly a must for games like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Metroid Prime Remastered. There's always something, huh..?

Here are the key features from PDP:

- Built-in, rechargeable battery with up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge

- A unique design that glows in the dark after exposure to light

- 30-foot wireless connection so you can play comfortably on the couch

- Customize your gameplay with dual programmable back buttons

- Compatibility with Nintendo Switch™, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED models

- Officially licensed by Nintendo

If you're interested in this new Peach-themed Switch controller, it's available now for pre-order on Amazon UK for £51.59. Could well be the perfect controller for the odd session on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or the upcoming Princess Peach: Showtime.

Let us know in the comments what you make of this new licensed controller from PDP. Do you think it holds a candle to Nintendo's official Pro Controller?

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.