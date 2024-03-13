Red Art Games has today announced that it is bringing the 'multi-dimensional shooter' Macross: Shooting Instinct to Western Switches in both physical and digital forms later this year.

The game was previously announced for Japan only (where it is set to release tomorrow, 14th March), and while today's announcement did not come with a Western release date, at least we know that it's on its way.

Shooting Instinct is developed by Kaminari Games and is set in the anime's iconic sci-fi universe. In it, you will be hopping between dimensions with the help of some familiar faces and taking on waves of enemies from the comfort of your unique Valkyrie. There are even several different gameplay options depending on the level (though all of them are pretty closely linked to shooting 'em up — if you can believe it).

You can find out a little more information about what this one has on offer in the following features rundown from Red Art Games:

- Brand new and original story

- Characters from 5 different Macross anime series

- Multiple gameplay styles in each level (horizontally scrolling shooting, vertically scrolling shooting, and 360-degree scrolling shooting)

- Fan-favorite songs from all featured Macross series

- Japanese dub

- English localization

We don't have any information about the game's release date, pre-order window or suggested price just yet, though the publisher has stated that all be revealed later this year. We'll be keeping an eye out, worry not.

Will you be picking this one up later this year? Let us know in the comments.