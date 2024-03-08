For a short while, LEGO Fortnite seemed to be pretty popular. Blending Lego with survival mechanics worked wonders and brought in a whole new player base to the free-to-play online battle royal. But today, Epic has announced LEGO Kits, new buildings that you'll be able to create and add to your villages.

Fan reception to the announcement hasn't exactly been rapturous, however, as these new Kits — which are being introduced to the Item Shop this weekend — will cost V-Bucks.

V-Bucks is Fortnite's in-game currency that you can only acquire if you either outright purchase them using real money or by having the Free Pass or Battle Pass and by completing levels and objectives. It's definitely much, much quicker to buy them outright. And locking brand-new content behind a monetary component in a game which is played by all ages hasn't gone down well at all.

Three of the kits announced today cost anywhere between 1,900 and 2,500 V-Bucks. 1,000 V-Bucks cost around USD 8.99, and if you want all three of these kits, it'll cost you around USD 44.00.

The kits look really cool, too, and focus on beachside houses (with 7 Builds and 44 items), a burger bar (3 builds, 41 items), and the Lion Knights' castle (10 builds, 64 items). So it's a real shame.

Multiple Fortnite streamers have responded to the announcement expressing their disappointment with Epic's decision to lock these behind a paywall, with some responses even expressing concerns about a "content drought" and issues with making new content purchasable.

oh, come on this is ridiculous not everything needs to cost money. — VenomFN (@VenomFNx) March 7, 2024

Missing the mark a bit here. Lego players already felt like the game was neglected and lacking in content. This kind of announcement shouldn't be made to an already dissatisfied playerbase. — Sven P (Bifrost Studios) (@SvenPx) March 8, 2024

The LEGO Fortnite subreddit has also taken issue with the decision, with multiple users pointing out the high prices and monetisation.

The first two LEGO Kits drop in the Item Shop this weekend, with the Castle kit arriving on 16th March.

What do you think of this news? Build your comments down below.