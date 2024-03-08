For a short while, LEGO Fortnite seemed to be pretty popular. Blending Lego with survival mechanics worked wonders and brought in a whole new player base to the free-to-play online battle royal. But today, Epic has announced LEGO Kits, new buildings that you'll be able to create and add to your villages.
Fan reception to the announcement hasn't exactly been rapturous, however, as these new Kits — which are being introduced to the Item Shop this weekend — will cost V-Bucks.
V-Bucks is Fortnite's in-game currency that you can only acquire if you either outright purchase them using real money or by having the Free Pass or Battle Pass and by completing levels and objectives. It's definitely much, much quicker to buy them outright. And locking brand-new content behind a monetary component in a game which is played by all ages hasn't gone down well at all.
Three of the kits announced today cost anywhere between 1,900 and 2,500 V-Bucks. 1,000 V-Bucks cost around USD 8.99, and if you want all three of these kits, it'll cost you around USD 44.00.
The kits look really cool, too, and focus on beachside houses (with 7 Builds and 44 items), a burger bar (3 builds, 41 items), and the Lion Knights' castle (10 builds, 64 items). So it's a real shame.
Multiple Fortnite streamers have responded to the announcement expressing their disappointment with Epic's decision to lock these behind a paywall, with some responses even expressing concerns about a "content drought" and issues with making new content purchasable.
The LEGO Fortnite subreddit has also taken issue with the decision, with multiple users pointing out the high prices and monetisation.
The first two LEGO Kits drop in the Item Shop this weekend, with the Castle kit arriving on 16th March.
What do you think of this news? Build your comments down below.
[source twitter.com]
No horse in this race (as lego fortnite looked like palworld with no pals for me) but its pretty much a given that they want to capitalize on their work
Nothing new to fortnite. You'd think more people would be outraged considering how little you can actually get when spending $20 worth of vbucks
The internet is always shocked when the things they forsee happening...actually happen.
One of the things Fortnite added at the beginning of the latest chapter that I like is seeing how many people are playing in each area on Fortnite. When Lego, Racing and Festival first launched they had nearly as many people playing them as Battle Royale but those numbers soon dropped off precipitously to around 10k for each while BR floors out at about 500k up to 800 or 900k.
So obviously they need to make money on these 3 new areas to keep them running. I predicted from the get go that Festival and Racing wouldn’t last long though I do feel better about Lego. But if people don’t like these prices what they should do is not play that mode. Even if they don’t buy these but keep playing Epicwill just continue to try and monetize it, with the fewer people playing the more they’ll have to pay.
Today’s 8 hour opening delay makes me think Epic might be spreading itself too thin as is.🤷🏻♂️
I'm not sure what people were expecting? Teams of people who need to get paid a salary working on a free game without any advertisements forever?
The high prices and lack of updates to keep the game fresh, okay I'll give you that, but this was always going to happen.
This should be expected, right? What bothers me more is not being able to play the game today. Somebody at Epic broke Fortnite.
If those prices were for real legos, that'd be a steal... but virtual legos?! Come on.
I’m glad that I never got into Fortnite. It feels like a deep rabbit hole that I personally don’t need to bother with.
