The free-to-play title LEGO Fortnite receives a "wheely" exciting update on 26th March, adding vehicle building to the game.

In a nutshell, the "Mechanical Mayhem update will contain three free vehicle builds, the ability to build customised vehicles, new toys to create vehicles, more LEGO styles, and multiple bug fixes. Here's a brief rundown (via PR):

Three free vehicle Builds: Speeder, Offroader and Hauler

Ability to build customized vehicles, using new Vehicle Parts in the Toys section

New Toys to create vehicles including Wheels, Seats and Power Centers

More LEGO Styles added and a variety of bug fixes





Grab your tools and hit the road on LEGO Fortnite tomorrow with the Mechanical Mayhem update!



It’s packed full of stuff to tinker with including Vehicle Builds and Parts, new recipes, villagers and more 🔧



Read more: The adventure is… DRIVING 🚗Grab your tools and hit the road on LEGO Fortnite tomorrow with the Mechanical Mayhem update!It’s packed full of stuff to tinker with including Vehicle Builds and Parts, new recipes, villagers and more 🔧Read more: https://t.co/9cyyoqSgNP March 25, 2024

Epic has also revealed what else is coming to the Version 29.10 update of LEGO Fortnite:



MORE UPDATES!

ROAR

The suit-wearing tiger Oscar joins Jules, Comet, and Lynx as potential new Villagers!

SWEET (...AND SPICY?) TREATS

Nothing like dessert after fending off foes. You’ll unlock the recipes for Ice Cream, Snowberry Ice Cream, and Spicy Ice Cream if you add Snow to your inventory and have a Juicer in your world.

MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS, ADJUSTMENTS, AND BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

New smart transfer feature : transfer all similar items to and from storage.

: transfer all similar items to and from storage. It's easier to visually tell when your constructs take damage. With the new vehicle building features, we had to adjust some durability values. We recommend using higher-rarity resources to strengthen your constructs if any part breaks.

Items can be dropped one at a time when a stack is picked up.

Pools of fish can be found near new (but somehow already run-down) docks that are alongside lakes and rivers.

Made improvements to constructs so they remain stable when entering and exiting caves.

Made stabilization fixes for constructs traveling large distances across the world.

OTHER

The Stormy Emote will be updated to its full, intended animation in LEGO Fortnite.

MORE OUTFITS GET A LEGO STYLE

With v29.10, you’ll find even more LEGO Styles for your favorite Outfits! If you already own these Outfits, their LEGO Styles will automatically be in your Locker.