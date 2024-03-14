Since its debut in May last year, LEGO 2K Drive has continued to receive multiple game updates. The latest one (Update 5) comes with new content, features and bug fixes.

This includes the Stargaze Summit Expansion, new special fairs, goal-karts: hockey, a time trial mode and multiple other additional improvements. Here's the rundown (via Steam's support page):

LEGO 2K Drive Update 5 (14th March 2024)

NEW CONTENT AND FEATURES

Stargaze Summit Expansion:

Embark on thrilling adventures in the newly unveiled Stargaze Summit biome within Bricklandia!



Look for a new friend in Prospecto Valley to open the way there.



Discover seven exhilarating new Races.



Tackle three exciting Challenges.



Test your skills with nine new thrilling On-The-Go Events.



Earn exclusive new Special Flairs, Drivers, Vehicles, and more as rewards!



Get tons of XP to raise your level and earn Drive Pass tiers even faster!

Introducing Special Flairs:

Enhance your gameplay with a range of Special Flairs, usable in the open world and other modes (with Custom Rules active)!



Extra Camera: Attach to vehicles for alternative camera perspectives.



Collectable Detector: Alerts you when Collectables are nearby.



Collectable Magnet: Grab Collectables from further away.



Flamethrower: Unleash fiery mayhem, damaging other vehicles and the environment.



Wreck-O-Power: Gain random power-ups after smashing numerous obstacles.



Thruster: Receive a quick directional speed boost.



Jetpack Turbo: Glide faster when using jetpack pickups.



Crystal Mower: Mower blades allow any vehicle to mow weeds in the open world.



Bumper (Available immediately in the Garage!): Launch objects away upon contact.

Goal-Karts: Hockey:

Engage in intense 3v3 competitive matches in a drivable ice rink!



Strategize and craft the ultimate car for offensive or defensive puck maneuvers.



Practice with a friend in 1v1 split-screen!

Time Trial Mode:

Test your skills against the clock in the newly introduced Time Trial mode!



Access this new mode from the "Play" menu!



Compete to achieve the shortest completion times in each race.



Track your personal bests and strive to dominate the global leaderboard.

Additional Improvements:

Expanded Leaderboards: Now featuring an extensive range of in-game activities to compete with racers across the globe.



Enhanced Creators Hub: Creators can now upload modified unlocked/purchased vehicles to the Creators Hub! (Note: You must own the original vehicle to download modified versions.)



Rival Rewards: Talk to a race's nearby rival after beating it at all three classes to get a special reward!



Online Race Variety: Races in Play with Everyone will now feature more variety in obstacles.

BUG AND STABILITY FIXES

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Player is unable to proceed in PWE activity



Fixed an issue where the Player loses functionality when the Player opens the option menu after selecting a timed task



Fixed an issue where the Player is unable to restart On-The-Go Events and World Challenges after opening the social menu



Fixed an issue where the Player encounters an infinite loading screen while filtering in the Creators Hub



Fixed an issue where the Player is unable to clear share code search in the Creators Hub



Fixed an issue where the Player is unable to rotate the camera in Creators Hub



Fixed an issue where the Player is unable to undo or redo after placing a drive in the Garage



Fixed an issue where the Player can apply stickers in build mode



Fixed an issue where the Player is unable to complete Chamfered Wagon instructions



Fixed an issue where the Player is unable to complete step 11 of Rocket Car instructions



Fixed an issue where the Player is unable to complete step 6 of Rocket Car instructions



Fixed an issue where the Player is unable to complete step 10 of Big OL' Tex instructions



Fixed an issue where the Player is unable to complete step 11 of Out For The Count instructions



Fixed an issue where the Player is unable to complete Shadow Z-Ray instructions



Fixed an issue where Part 32828 is unable to be placed in Vintage Car Instructions



Fixed an issue where there are 50 duplicate wheels in Surplus



Fixed multiple issues where players get stuck during gameplay



Fixed an issue where biome/level completion fails to count

Stability Fixes

Fixed a crash when players race in Flytrap



Fixed a crash when backfilling Brickbrawl



Fixed an issue where the Player experienced low framerates in PWE



Fixed stability when the Creators Hub filter is used



Have you played LEGO 2K Drive on the Switch? Will you be checking out this update? Comment below.