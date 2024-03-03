Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ahead of the launch of the live-action Knuckles television series next month on Paramount's streaming service, the show's episode runtime has reportedly been revealed.

As highlighted by a Sonic fan and Tumblr user (via Sonic City) each episode is expected to go for one hour each. It's a six-episode run, so all up that's six whole hours of Knuckles action!

'Zedson' on Tumblr: "Reminder that the EIDR (a officially registered site by Paramount Pictures) revealed that all 6 episodes of the Knuckles series will be about 1 hour long. With six episodes, we get 6 hours of content, baby!"

In this new series, Idris Elba returns as Knuckles. Other returning characters include Wade (Adam Pally) and Maddie Wachowski (Tika Sumpter). The movie director Jeff Fowler has also helped out with the first episode to make sure it gets off to a good start, and he's still busy working on the third Sonic movie, due out this December.