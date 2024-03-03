To kick off 2024, Idea Factory has announced it will be releasing the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth trilogy series on the Switch eShop in 2024.

The team has shared the first details about this trilogy in a PR. The same collection will also be getting a physical release on the Switch in Japan this May, but there's no mention of this being made available locally right now.

Here's the rundown of the three titles, courtesy of Idea Factory:

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Overview

In the world of Gamindustri, four CPUs (also known as Goddesses) battled for supremacy in the War of the Guardians. One of the CPUs – Neptune – was defeated by the others and banished from the heavens. In her fall from grace, Neptune’s memories were lost, but a mysterious book revealed itself to her with knowledge of all of Gaminudstri’s history. Joined by Compa, IF, and the sentient book known as Histoire, Neptune embarks on an extraordinary journey across four different nations on a quest to save the entire world! Immerse yourself in the zany JRPG madness of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth series for the first time on Nintendo Switch™!

Now on-the-go!

Revisit Classic Neptunia RPG Style Battles

Switch it up with Plans (customise enemy difficulty, dungeon treasures and more)

Gear galore - craft unique equipment imbued with abilities

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Re;Birth 2 Sisters Generation Overview

International Crime - morality has all but vanished. As much as 80 percent of all students are rumored to worship a being known as Arfoire, and the authorities have chosen to turn a blind eye to the threat. Basically, Gamindustri is pretty messed up, you guys. Ahem. Thus did Gamindustri fall into complete and utter disarray.

4 characters on the battlefield, 4 more on the sidelines

Realtime dungeon minigame

Customise the gameplay with Plans

Build-a-Sword - create custom equipment

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Re;Birth 3 V Generation Overview

It’s time to Nep-Nep like it’s 1989. Neptune’s been sucked into an alternate dimension of Gamindustri! In order for her to escape from this late ‘80s world, Neptune will have to collect enough shares to open up the path to her own dimension. Sounds easy enough – except a nefarious alliance called the Seven Sages wants to rid Gamindustri of all CPUs (also known as Goddesses), including Neptune!

Customise attack combinations with up to five moves

Dungeon minigame returns with friends

Create Plans that alter gameplay

Get crafty - customise powerful equipment

There's no release date, screenshots, or trailer just yet, but when we get an update, we'll let you know. Would you be interested in this trilogy collection for Switch? Tell us in the comments.