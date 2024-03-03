To kick off 2024, Idea Factory has announced it will be releasing the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth trilogy series on the Switch eShop in 2024.
The team has shared the first details about this trilogy in a PR. The same collection will also be getting a physical release on the Switch in Japan this May, but there's no mention of this being made available locally right now.
Here's the rundown of the three titles, courtesy of Idea Factory:
Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Overview
In the world of Gamindustri, four CPUs (also known as Goddesses) battled for supremacy in the War of the Guardians. One of the CPUs – Neptune – was defeated by the others and banished from the heavens. In her fall from grace, Neptune’s memories were lost, but a mysterious book revealed itself to her with knowledge of all of Gaminudstri’s history. Joined by Compa, IF, and the sentient book known as Histoire, Neptune embarks on an extraordinary journey across four different nations on a quest to save the entire world! Immerse yourself in the zany JRPG madness of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth series for the first time on Nintendo Switch™!
- Now on-the-go!
- Revisit Classic Neptunia RPG Style Battles
- Switch it up with Plans (customise enemy difficulty, dungeon treasures and more)
- Gear galore - craft unique equipment imbued with abilities
Hyperdimension Neptunia: Re;Birth 2 Sisters Generation Overview
International Crime - morality has all but vanished. As much as 80 percent of all students are rumored to worship a being known as Arfoire, and the authorities have chosen to turn a blind eye to the threat. Basically, Gamindustri is pretty messed up, you guys. Ahem. Thus did Gamindustri fall into complete and utter disarray.
- 4 characters on the battlefield, 4 more on the sidelines
- Realtime dungeon minigame
- Customise the gameplay with Plans
- Build-a-Sword - create custom equipment
Hyperdimension Neptunia: Re;Birth 3 V Generation Overview
It’s time to Nep-Nep like it’s 1989. Neptune’s been sucked into an alternate dimension of Gamindustri! In order for her to escape from this late ‘80s world, Neptune will have to collect enough shares to open up the path to her own dimension. Sounds easy enough – except a nefarious alliance called the Seven Sages wants to rid Gamindustri of all CPUs (also known as Goddesses), including Neptune!
- Customise attack combinations with up to five moves
- Dungeon minigame returns with friends
- Create Plans that alter gameplay
- Get crafty - customise powerful equipment
There's no release date, screenshots, or trailer just yet, but when we get an update, we'll let you know. Would you be interested in this trilogy collection for Switch? Tell us in the comments.
Comments 3
Finally, i've been waiting forever for these to come over to Switch!
True fans only
Honestly...I couldn't get into the Neptunia series even when many of them were coming to Vita, which I still own, & still didn't bother buying ANY of them.
Although I did plan on getting Neptunia vs SEGA Hard Girls. But even I passed on that one. A lotta folks hardly ever talk or mention about that one.
Tap here to load 3 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...