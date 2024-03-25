Developer and publisher Illfonic has revealed the year 2 roadmap for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and it's a reasonably well-equipped plan in terms of free content.

Of course, with the launch of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in cinemas, the game is looking to captialise on the new movie's buzz with some free themed content coming soon to Switch. No release date is currently set beyond a rather vague 'Spring' window, but it hopefully shouldn't be too far off.

Otherwise, we've got a whole bunch of new content coming throughout the remainder of the year, including a boatload of gear and cosmetics, Slimer from Frozen Empire, and a special ghost reveal coming in Winter. Speaking of ghosts, every gameplay-related DLC drop will include a new ghost, so that's pretty cool.

If you haven't tried Spirits Unleashed yet, we gave it a well earned 8/10 in our review and said that although there are the occasional visual glitches and a pretty predictable plot, this didn't detract from the solid gameplay, reliable online matches, and meaningful world building.