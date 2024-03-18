Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

Publisher astragon Entertainment has laid the groundwork and is ready to start putting the foundations in for Construction Simulator 4, which will be heading to Switch on 28th May.

This will be the first time that the series has popped up on Switch, though we're sure that you can imagine what it might entail, all the same. Would you believe us if we said that there was construction? Well, you better, because there's a lot of it.

The fourth entry brings an extensive single-player campaign and over 100 jobs our way — covering everything from laying roads to building lighthouses. There's plenty of machinery to get to grips with too (over 80 machines from 20 iconic manufacturers, would you believe) and you can even try them out with a building buddy in some of the game's 10 multiplayer jobs.

All of this takes place amongst the pines, lakes and cabins of developer Independent Arts Software's Canadian-inspired landscape. The visuals look just about as you would expect from this kind of sim, but as long as the building mechanics feel tight, we suppose there's not too much to be surprised at. See for yourself in the following screenshots:

The game will be heading to the Switch eShop in May for £29.99 / €34.99 / $34.99 and worry not, a boxed version is also on its way for those who really want to showcase their construction passion.

Will you be picking up Construction Simulator 4 later this year? Let us know in the comments.