Publisher and developer Crim has announced that the cult classic action game El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster will finally be making its way over to Switch on 28th April.

Originally announced for Switch back in 2022, El Shaddai will see you embarking on a quest of biblical proportions. In it, you will play as Enoch (yep, the Old Testament one), who must learn heavenly combat skills under the guidance of a team of Archangels to prevent an oncoming great flood. Talk about pressure, eh?

With anime-inspired visuals and a simple control scheme, this is the same old El Shaddai that we saw come to PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2011. That said, the Switch port does promise some modern-day improvements including tweaked visuals, optimised loading and framerate and bonus content in the form of the post-ending novels 'Lucifer's Fall Chronicles of Ceta' and 'El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON ArtBook'.

You can check out some of the action in the following screenshots:

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster will be available next month on the Switch eShop for £17.99 / $29.99. You can check out what our sister site, Push Square, thought of the PS3 original in their review below.