Update [Fri 8th Mar, 2024 16:50 GMT]: Eighting and Bushiroad Games have confirmed that Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact is coming to Switch (thanks, Gematsu).
No new details have been shared on the upcoming fighting game, but it'll be playable at EVO Japan 2024, which takes place from 27th to 29th April in Tokyo.
Original article [Sun 7th Jan, 2024 23:00 GMT]: The manga and anime series Hunter x Hunter is getting a new fighting game and it's being developed by Eighting and published by Bushiroad Games. It's officially titled Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact.
Platforms and a release date haven't been revealed just yet. It's also unclear what type of fighting game it will be, but you can see Gon, Netero and Leorio getting ready to fight.
If you're not familiar with this shonen, it's well worth a look. Here's a summary (via Crunchyroll):
"Gon, a young boy who lives on Whale Island, dreams of becoming a Hunter like his father, who left when Gon was still young."
Eighting has worked on fighting series like DNF Duel, the Naruto series, and the Marvel vs. Capcom games. It also recently helped out with Pikmin 4! The Hunter x Hunter games haven't previously been given a chance in the West, so if we hear any relevant updates, we'll let you know.
Please be like umvc3, please be like umvc3, please be like umvc3... 🤞
Please please please be 2d I’m begging please!
Based on the character models alone I'm willing to bet that it will be the typical arena fighter amd not a 2D fighting game. It's a shame because DNF Duel is awesome and so are the Marvel Versus Capcom games.
I hope this series actually ends some day. It's one of my favorite anime, but I think I'd go insane if I was actually sitting around waiting for each new volume of the manga.
the timeline from the build-up to the teaser trailer to the dev reveal had me on one hell of an emotional rollercoaster let me tell you XD
Can't say I'm all too familiar with the source material this is based off of (I'm a pretty big anime novice in general to be honest) but Eighting have proven themselves to be highly capable at making some banger fighters over the years so as long as it's not 'Anime Arena Fighter #475745957505867439', I think it'll turn out alright.
Also hoping for a quality 2D game in the style of MvC or DBFZ.
They'd better start Pikmin 5!
Eighting also did Bloody Roar.
Why do anime games always have to be fighters or re-hashes? Need more OP: Odyssey type games. Really go all out.
Having said that, I’ll still play this.
@Supadav03 Shonen are a lot about fighting, especially duels, it’s the perfect match.
@Supadav03 Demon Slayer is getting a Mario Party-like game. Spy x Family is getting a sim game starring Anya.
@Anachronism the more Dragon Quest games that keep coming out, the longer Togashi will take =0p
Hoping he's getting the help he needs so we can have a resolution to Kurapika's saga.
Meh, I just want My Hero One's Justice 3 with Mt Lady, Ryukyu and Lady Nagant added to the roster.
This NEEDS to turn out well
