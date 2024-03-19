Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

The classic Dreamcast shooter Rainbow Cotton is getting a full remake on the Nintendo Switch, and it's launching soon on 9th May, 2024.

Boasting revamped visuals, improved game mechanics, and a new 2-player local multiplayer mode, the remake is said to be a faithful recreation of the original while bringing it in line with modern standards. To demonstrate this, ININ has released a debut trailer to make sure you're clued up on the definitions of emulation, remaster, and remake. It's always nice to get a reminder, eh?

It certainly looks the part, and given that the original was pretty difficult to get hold of at the best of times, it's nice that Switch players can finally give it a whirl and see what it's all about.

Here's a peek at the key features:

- Bring on the Nostalgia: The Retro Mode allows you to experience the charm of the original Dreamcast version– as authentic as it can possibly be!

- Enhanced Gaming Experience: Revamped snap-back, lock-on targeting, controller rumble & speaker support, and more for a more luxurious gaming experience.

- Cotton’s New Look: Immerse yourself in the magic of the upgraded, stunning visuals!

- Dedicated Little Sibling Mode: Play as Cotton and Silk together with your Player 2 in this newly added local co-op mode!

- Team Sub or Team Dub?!: The fully animated cutscenes return in their original Japanese dubbing with translated English, French, Spanish, Italian, and German subtitles for your viewing pleasure!

What do you make of this one? Did you play the original on Dreamcast, or will this be your first experience with Rainbow Cotton? Let us know.