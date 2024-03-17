Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 761k

The 2023 beat 'em up Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons will be getting a free DLC pack next month.

Maximum Entertainment has announced this Double Dragon title will receive the free "Sacred Reunion" DLC on 4th April 2024. This will add "new modes, characters, online co-op, and more" across all platforms. Here's some PR about it:

"Ranzou will make his grand return following his last playable appearance in Double Dragon IV, where he’ll be able to utilize the skills he’s learned through his ninja training to take down foes in the blink of an eye. If Ranzou veterans need a new challenge, they can use his powers in the brand-new Survival Mode. Survival Mode will challenge you to defeat waves of increasingly powerful enemies. Buff your character between rounds with a host of new, more impactful upgrades and last as long as possible. Additionally, join forces with a friend from anywhere in the world as online co-op will be launching alongside Sacred Reunion."

Even more details about "other new characters and modes" in this upcoming DLC will be shared in the future. In the meantime, you can check out the reveal trailer above and see what we thought about the main game in our review here on Nintendo Life: