WarioWare: Move It! came to Switch in 2023 and threw us back into the wild world of wacky minigames. Those who enjoyed the experience might want to check out SUPER 56, which launches on Switch later this year and looks to be just as bonkers.

From indie development team Onion Soup Interactive and publisher WhisperGames, SUPER 56 offers a collection of one-button minigames (56 of them, would you believe) for you to drive, fish, date, catch and generally laugh your way through. It doesn't seem to quite match the 'Act like a chicken' level of humiliation in the WarioWare series, but is that really such a bad thing?

Much like the source series, however, it looks like SUPER 56 brings references a-plenty. In the above trailer, we spotted Punch Out!!, Ace Attorney, a Game Boy and Doom to name but a few. Prepare your DiCaprio pointing at the TV screen memes, folks.

The game launched on Steam late last year and has begun to pull in some 'Very Positive' reviews. The Switch version doesn't have a secure release date outside of "Q3 2024" at the moment, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months for more information.

You can find a list of some of the game's PC features below (which, bear in mind, are unlikely to all be on Switch):

- 56 fast-paced games to master, with each game full of unique references, homages, and ridiculous humour

- A vast range of genres that includes karting, fishing, archery, typing, photography, dating sims, monster catching, and many more

- One button to control the entire game; yes, that includes the menu. Easy for everyone, challenging for all!

- New microphone mode for noise/voice control of the game for players with mobility impairments or those who prefer not to use a button Daily Challenges that keep the game fresh with customised stage playlists and unique rule configurations

- Steam leaderboard integration lets players compare their scores with the world or their Steam friends

- Over 80 achievements to unlock, each more surprising than the last!

-Trials add an additional layer of challenge to the gameplay

- Local Multiplayer 2 - 8 players

- Fully customizable character profiles and Mod Stones are displayed next to scores in the leaderboard for players to fully express themselves

- Collect "instruction manual style pages" for each stage. Gotta collect 'em all!

- A dynamic soundtrack that shifts in genre to match the stages and tempo of the game

It all looks like a lot of fun, to be honest, and we can imagine it being a great fit on Switch. Here's hoping that the wait until Q3 doesn't feel too long, eh?

What do you make of SUPER 56? Let us know in the comments.