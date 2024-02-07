Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Artisan Studios has today showcased a first look at its upcoming JRPG Lost Hellden, which is set to come to PC and consoles — including Switch — in 2025.

Revealed by IGN, the debut trailer looks really rather beautiful with painterly "deep 2D" visuals and what promises to be an action-packed score by Final Fantasy XII and Tactics Ogre composer Hitoshi Sakimoto.

As is summarised in the trailer (and elaborated on the game's website), Lost Hellden will see you adventuring through a world where everyone is bound to one of the seven deadly sins — something they are taught to fight against should they otherwise turn into evil beasts.

According to the Steam page, you will take on the evils of the world through "a battle system mixing action and strategy," with plenty of customisation options along the way.

You can read a little more about the game's story and get a look at some screenshots below.

On a planet called Era, people are bound to one of the Seven Deadly Sins before their first birthday via a religious ceremony called the Nexus Ritual. All their life, the inhabitants of Era have to fight against their urges. Should they fail and succumb, they transform into mindless and aggressive beasts. The Unio religion representatives – the Arkhons – ensure that everyone follows the rules and put down any monsters that appear in the cities. One day, a woman gives birth to twins, something that never happened before. The Prime Arkhon, supreme leader of Era, conducts the Nexus Ritual himself. However, something goes wrong, and one baby is bound to all seven sins, while the other receives none.

The twins are taken to the capital, Avilah, where they are brought up as Arkhon apprentices. They are never allowed to leave the walls of the sanctuary…

But one day, Leht, the twin bound to the seven sins, manages to leave the city. His brother Cyphel is sent on a mission to find and bring him back. He is accompanied by two seasoned Arkhons, Gram and Enki.

The journey of Cyphel and Leht is one of self-discovery, one that will allow them to grow and become the people they were destined to be.

We don't have a firm release date for this one just yet outside of "2025," but we will be keeping an eye out over the coming months for more news about what we can expect on Switch.

What do you make of Lost Hellden so far? Let us know in the comments.