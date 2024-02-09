Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're a fan of tactical RPGs, then you'll want to keep an eye on Tenderfoot Tactics, launching on Nintendo Switch later this month on February 21st, 2024.

Showcasing minimal, abstract visuals, the game promises straightforward gameplay that's easy to pick up, yet also offers a boatload of depth and customisation. The idea is that you can manipulate the elements to gain a foothold over your enemies, including completely changing the very terrain you're standing on. Not only that but there's also a huge open world to explore, so it's sure to be hiding a whole lot of secrets and discoveries.

It certainly looks neat and we're optimistic about its quality based on the overall feedback for the Steam version. Reception now sits at 'Very Positive' based on 183 user reviews at the time of writing. Plus, the trailer gives off some pretty unique vibes that we're totally down with.

Here's a peek at the official eShop description:

MODERN TACTICAL RPG, INSPIRED BY THE CLASSICS - A novel, deterministic combat system, with easy to grasp rules and astonishing depth. No random miss chances. No damage ranges. Manipulate the elements to turn the battlefield to your advantage, but beware the consequences, as nature is complex and fickle. Open chasms, raise mountains, boil lakes, drain rivers. Start fires you later regret.



VAST OPEN-WORLD EXPLORATION - Unearth ancient ruins, discover strange artefacts, and meet new friends, in a lush, painterly world. Explore the reaches of the archipelago by boat. Take to the skies as a bird to survey the landscape and plan the best route forward. For a generation, the terrible Fog - one vast, voiceless, and cruel spirit - has been eating the once-thick forests of the mainland. Now, with nowhere left to call home, and granted magic by the friendly spirits of the archipelago, one small party of would-be adventurers sets out. Find a way to save the many goblin towns of the rocky coast, discover the truth of the Fog, and, if possible, put an end to it.

Tenderfoot Tactics can be pre-ordered via the Switch eShop right now for £12.79 / $14.99.

Have you got your sights on Tenderfoot Tactics on Switch? What do you make of the new trailer? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.