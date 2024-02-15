Zen Studios has teamed up with retro specialists Nightdive Studios to bring us an unexpected collaboration — System Shock Pinball. This is the latest DLC table for Pinball FX and Pinball M on the Switch eShop, and it's available today.
The M version will give you the complete gory experience, while the FX table is a little more age-appropriate. Regardless of which version you're grabbing, the DLC will cost you USD $5.49 / GBP £4.99 on the Switch eShop.
The table will allow you to return to the iconic Citadel Station to face off against the AI SHODAN, System Shock's iconic antagonist. It fully embraces all of the hallmarks of System Shock and arrives after Nightdive's remaster of the classic first-person adventure from 2023.
The System Shock Pinball DLC is available for Pinball M and Pinball FX right now. Will you be hitting the backbox of Citadel Station? Flip into the comments.
I’m not familiar with the IP and probably won’t be purchasing, but when Zen announced this pin (last week?), I thought they said that buying System Shock for FX would automatically unlock it for Pinball M for free (or maybe it was the other way around)?
This looks fun, I'll have to pick it up. All these pinball tables are pretty addictive, and System Shock is an interesting crossover.
Also, Tomb Raider remastered has been reminding me of Shadowman. I love how they both run smoothly and retain a lot of the old gameplay, but with a fair amount of newer quality of life stuff available if you want it.
I just wish Nightdive and Aspyr and Saber had many more programmers to bring lots of other old games up to modern standards of 60fps and above (Turok 3 looks awesome at 90 on deck).
So, in conclusion, pinball is awesome and System Shock pinball sounds great!
