Although Super Mario Maker 2 on the Nintendo Switch received its final major update back in April 2020, it still occasionally receives a smaller update. The latest one follows on from an update in 2022 that addressed several issues.

This latest one makes some adjustments for a more "pleasant gaming experience". Here it is in full:

Latest update: Ver. 3.0.3 (Released February 6, 2024)

General

Made adjustments to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Dataminers are currently looking into what's going on behind the scenes, so if we hear about anything significant, we'll let you know. If you haven't played this game yet, it's well worth a look.