Publisher and developer Burst2Flame has today announced that it will be bringing the fantasy turn-based RPG Stolen Realm to Switch on 8th March.

This takes everything that we are used to seeing in fantasy RPGs — a huge class system, strategic combat, dragons — and adds in a new 'simultaneous' twist where your whole party takes their turn at once. In principle, this means that there should be something for everyone: turn-based tactics for fans of the genre, and fast-paced encounters for those after a bit more action.

You will be exploring procedurally generated dungeons, building up your ideal party of wizards and warriors and taking on fantastic foes. It can even be played in up to six-person co-op for those really looking to bring the D&D experience to the forefront.

Stolen Realm launched into early access on Steam back in 2021 and has since racked up a good number of 'Very Positive' reviews. The Switch version will see the complete story revealed for the first time along with a handful of new features like a Streamer, Roguelike and Hardcore mode, and the addition of six different difficulty settings.

You can find out a little more about what the game offers and get a look at some screenshots below.

As you explore procedurally generated dungeons that range from frosty peaks to overgrown jungles, picking your path between battles, story events, resource gathering, shops and treasure rooms on your way to the final boss, you can discover and customise awesome gear that can radically change the way you play. Wield Abbadon the Soul Crusher, a mythic mace that raises slain enemies as skeletal warriors to fight for you, or unsheath the Bloodletter, a cursed sword that grants additional power at the cost of your lifeblood. D&D-like attribute based rolls that have permanent effects on your character in special events add further variety and intrigue to your adventure.

It all looks rather interesting so far and could well fill a Baldur's Gate 3-shaped hole for those looking for a bit of D&D action on Switch.

The game is now available to check out on the Switch eShop before its launch next month. It is currently listed for £17.59 / $19.99.

What do you make of Stolen Realm? Does it look up your street? Let us know in the comments.