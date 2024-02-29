It's time for another Splatoon 3 Splatfest, folks, and this time the Splatlands are going metal.

The next Splatfest will kick off on 23rd March and once again has different themes depending on your region. For those in Europe, North America and Australia, the question this time around is "Which instrument would you play?" with a vote between Team Drums, Guitar and Keyboard heading for Splatsville soon.

Those who will be battling it out in Japan have a different theme this time. According to Twitter's built-in translation tool, the question is "What do you think of potato chips?" (though a flavour-based vote seems more likely). The teams for this one are "Usushio" (lightly salted), "Consommé" and "Norishio" (salted seaweed) and it will also begin on 23rd March.

The Japanese Splatfest even looks like it is getting special Nintendo t-shirts printed for this event. There's currently no word on whether the European / American / Australian theme will be getting the same treatment, but our fingers are crossed.

