If you're looking for another fantasy farming adventure with RPG elements, the Kickstarter project Tales of Seikyu (not to be confused with Bandai Namco's Tales Of series) is one to watch. At the end of last month, this new game reached its $200K stretch goal - locking in a release on all systems including "Switch platforms".

While the game is currently coinfirmed for the Switch, developer ACE Entertainment is also open to a release on Nintendo's rumoured follow up system.

"Greetings, Seikyuians, We're overjoyed to share that, together, we've achieved the Console, SteamDeck and Switch Platforms milestone at $200K! Your incredible support has brought the enchanting world of Seikyu to a wider audience, allowing more players to join our vibrant community. Thank you for making this dream a reality!"

Tales of Seikyu takes place in Japan's Shōwa era and is set on an island known as Seikyu. This is a unique location filled with mystical yōkai, where you plant crops, craft, participate in ranching, fishing competitions, and explore underwater ruins. You'll also build friendships, form families with residents, support town development, and get to know more than 40 yōkai residents.

"These islanders exhibit diverse personalities, each with their own occupations and hobbies. Newly joining their community, the islanders warmly welcome you, without exception. The choice is yours to become good friends with them or captivate their hearts. However, it's important to note that not everyone may embrace open relationships, as your infidelity could lead to irreparable consequences."

The game is targeting early access in December 2024. If we hear any updates about the Switch release, we'll let you know.

What are your first impressions of this one? Would you be interested in playing this game on Switch? Tell us in the comments.