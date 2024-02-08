During Nintendo's Q&A session for its latest financial update, President Shuntaro Furukawa practically dodged, dipped, ducked, dived, and dodged his way out of a question regarding the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie from Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad.

Granted, we're surprised someone even had the gall to ask such a specific question on the movie at this stage, and as predicted, Furukawa had absolutely nothing to offer in the way of answers (translated via Google, so the wording may not be exact):

Q: I would like to know if the story of the "Legend of Zelda" movie will be based on the released game or will it be an entirely new story. A: In November of last year, we began planning and developing a live-action movie based on The Legend of Zelda. This film will be produced jointly by Shigeru Miyamoto, our representative director and fellow, and Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions Inc., who has produced numerous blockbuster films. We cannot discuss the release date or content of the movie today, so please wait for further updates.

So in other words, jog on.

It's unlikely we'll hear anything further on the Zelda movie in 2024, beyond some potential casting announcements. Unlike The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was developed as an animation alongside Illumination, the Zelda movie will be filmed in live-action in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Wes Ball, known for his work on the Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will be in the director's chair.