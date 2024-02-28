Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We knew that Outer Wilds would be getting a physical Switch release in 2024. We knew that a Collector's Edition would be on the cards. We did not realise how much we would want said Collector's Edition.

iam8bit has today revealed the special edition Outer Wilds physical, which is set to ship in Q3 2024 with pre-orders available through the iam8bit website tomorrow (29th February) from 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET.

Now, the Collector's Edition is a somewhat pricy bundle, coming in a $99.99 (or your regional equivalent), but it does pack in a decent number of of goodies. Included in the Collector's Edition is a canvas 'Traveler's Adventure Bag,' an Explorer's journal and special game sleeve, a bandana (as modelled in the game by Chert), seven planetary patches, an Eye of the Universe clasp and a "bonus item from a doomed timeline" — yes, it's a kazoo. All of that comes alongside the base game and the 'Echoes of the Eye' DLC on a cartridge, of course.

If you are after a copy of the game that's a little less expensive, iam8bit is also releasing an Outer Wilds Retail Edition for $39.99, which includes the base game and DLC as well as a rather neat fold-out poster. This version will be released on 27th June.

But wait, there's even more Outer Wilds merch incoming! We have today also seen the reveal of the 'Art of Outer Wilds' hardcover book — a 300-page journey through the game's concept art for $64.99 — and the 'Echoes of the Eye' vinyl soundtrack for $32.99. The book is set to ship in Q3 2024, while the soundtrack will come a little earlier in Q2.





It’s a 300-page planet-sized deep dive into the creation of Mobius Digital’s award-winning title, packed with concept art, design docs, & more.pic.twitter.com/BKYwlmoWsm Immerse yourself in the technical & artistic marvels of this masterpiece with The Art of Outer Wilds 📕It’s a 300-page planet-sized deep dive into the creation of Mobius Digital’s award-winning title, packed with concept art, design docs, & more. https://t.co/un2CHEYNVk February 28, 2024

You can start placing your pre-orders on all of the above items from tomorrow (29th February). Now, if you'll excuse us, we have just heard the Outer Wilds soundtrack again and need to go for a little cry.