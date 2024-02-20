After a system update in December last year, bumping the Switch's firmware up to Version 17.0.1, Nintendo has now quietly released another "rebootless" update.

This was once again highlighted by dataminer 'OatmealDome' on social media, who shares a brief reminder that "rebootless updates" do not require you to restart your console or take any other action, and often just contain some "minor changes".

This latest build has updated the "bad words list", banning some more phrases, and also banning some other threats in Japanese. You can see the full rundown here.





In Nintendo's original patch notes for Version 17.0.1, Nintendo said it resolved an issue with local communication for some software and as usual made some general system stability improvements to enhance the overall experience. You can learn more in our previous post: