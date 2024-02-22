Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Mother 3 got a surprise announcement for the Switch Online service yesterday, but the catch is it's only confirmed for Japan.

To add to the pain, Nintendo has now released new Switch Online icons based on the Famicom title EarthBound Beginnings. They'll be available until 28th February 2024, so be sure to redeem them with your Platinum Points while you can.

That feels like a slap in the face for EarthBound fans lol — Bruce (@BruceElzey) February 22, 2024

EarthBound Beginnings was originally made available for the Switch Online service in February 2022. As for the third game, it's currently scheduled to arrive at some point in 2024. When we hear about a release date, we'll let you know.