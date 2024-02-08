The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Tomb Raider I–III Remastered (Aspyr, 14th Feb, $29.99) - Uncover treasures and mysteries of the ancient world alongside Lara Croft in three classic Tomb Raider adventures – now remastered and featuring each game’s expansion content. Face off against deadly foes, reveal dangerous myths and solve puzzles with upgraded graphics and the option to switch to the original polygonal look at any time.

Switch eShop - New Releases

.T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour (ESDigital Games, 9th Feb, $7.99) - You can even control time. But will it help? You became a lab rat in the hands of alien scientists. Will you be able to get out of the space laboratory? Pass dozens of levels with hundreds of puzzles using not only agility and logic, but also a special device that allows you to slow down, speed up and even stop time. Your fate depends on the results of this . T. E. S. T.

Alpaca Wonders Why (DillyFrame, 8th Feb, $3.99) - Meet Mia. Perhaps the most inquisitive alpaca in the universe! Where did alpacas come from? Where did the first alpaca live? How did life begin on Earth? . . She is interested in everything everywhere and at once! If you do too, this game is for you. Embark on an amazing adventure through space and time and learn EVERYTHING about the cutest creatures on our planet! You will learn interesting facts about alpacas and test your knowledge in a short quiz!

Arcade Archives SILK WORM (HAMSTER, 1st Feb, $7.99) - " SILK WORM " is a shooting game released by TECMO in 1988. 1P operates a helicopter, 2P operates a light armored vehicle, and the stage is cleared by defeating the boss waiting at the end of the stage. The operating methods are different for 1P and 2P, so use the aircraft that suits you best. The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games. *This game uses the Japanese ROM for the main part of the game. *The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (Limited Run Games, 14th Feb, $19.99) - After ten years of peace...the evil Daimur has returned! Princess Arzette is the Kingdom of Faramore’s only hope to restore harmony to the land! In this brand new interactive action adventure game, you control the resourceful princess Arzette. Travel through multiple breathtaking locations filled with scum, villainy and secrets, speak with the locals to uncover mysteries and objectives, and take on the evil Daimur as Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore brings you the best interactive gaming experience since the invention of the CD-ROM!

Athanasy + CEIBA Bundle (Valkyrie Initiative, 1st Feb, $14.99) - The visual novels from Wirion will delight with a deeply thought-out world, colorful characters, and a unique Biopunk-style aesthetic.

Borzoi Adventure (Gametry, 9th Feb, $3.99) - Borzoi Adventure invites players into a whimsical world where they embody the spirited Borzoi, a graceful canine explorer embarking on an epic journey through enchanting realms brimming with treasures and challenges. With elegance and determination, players guide the Borzoi across vibrant landscapes, each teeming with elusive bones waiting to be collected. As the Borzoi traverses diverse environments, he encounter a myriad of adversaries blocking his path. Cunning adversaries like mischievous critters and formidable foes stand between the Borzoi and his coveted prizes, adding an element of strategy and skill to each encounter.

Bus Driving Simulator 24 – City Roads (SC Ovilex Soft, 1st Feb, $24.99) - Bus Driving Simulator 24 - City Roads puts you in the driver’s seat and lets you become a real Bus Driver! Featuring detailed maps all over the world, a wide variety of modern city buses and school buses with realistic interiors and a groundbreaking 1:1 physics engine. Get behind the wheel and drive your bus to complete all the routes! Drive a diesel, hybrid, electric, articulated, double decker or school bus and customize your bus as you wish.

Cannibal Abduction (Puppet Combo, 8th feb, $11.99) - From horror master Tomás Esconjaureguy, comes two twisted tales of terror! This thrilling VHS-styled low-poly survival horror pack is a must-have for any slasher enthusiasts. With cat and mouse style gameplay and light puzzles, avoid the killers at all costs by using the shadows or hiding spots. Be alert though, staying hidden won't always be enough to escape.

Croc’s World 4 (Sprakelsoft, 9th Feb, $4.99) - After millions played the first 3 parts of "Croc's World" it´s now time for "Croc's World 4"! "Croc's World 4" is a classical platformer with a lot of new enemies and new twists!

Deathly Dangerous (ESDigital Games, 9th Feb, $4.99) - Deadly and equally dangerous — that’s our nameless hero, who swore an oath to vanquish all the evildoers of this fantasy land! Armed with scythe and two automatic pistols, he will tolerate no one who stands in his way. DD is a new twin-stick action with high emphasis on dynamic combat, roguelike elements and neat pixel art style. This game gives you literally hordes of enemies and different tools to dispose of them. Cartoonish violence has never been so fun before — trust us, you gonna love shooting those pesky spiders and skeletons!

Double Action Bundle: Shing & Corridor Z (We Dig, 1st Feb, $23.99) - Shing! and Corridor Z team up for double excitement and double the amount of fun and fun! Get the awesome Beat'em up and Zombie-themed game in our special Action Bundle. Shing! and Corridor Z will make your time filled with excitement, fights, sassy dialogues, and mystery behind the zombie outbreak.

Dreamland Solitaire (ESDigital Games, 12th Feb, $5.99) - Escape to a world of wonder as you enjoy a magical twist on classic Solitaire! Simply play one card up or one card down from the top card on your draw pile to clear cleverly designed puzzle boards. As you remove cards, you'll slowly uncover hand-painted scenes of a gorgeous fantasy realm. Play Dreamland Solitaire today to begin the journey of relaxation and fun!

Dungeonoid 2 Awakening (eastasiasoft, 7th Feb, $7.19) - Classic dungeon crawling gets a block-busting twist in Dungeonoid 2 Awakening, a top-down adventure presented in retro pixel art style! In this genre mashup, you’ll pick from 4 role-playing classes, each with their own unique stats and special skill, then set off on a quest to conquer evil by controlling a floating platform to deflect a magical orb into targets along the way. Move the platform left or right at the bottom of the screen and bounce the orb to keep it in play. Let the orb fly past you, and you’ll lose a heart. But fret not, by destroying walls, gravestones, enemies and more with your orb, you’ll cause power-ups and modifiers to drop towards your platform, some of which might heal you, some might shrink you, some might energize your orb for stronger attacks or have other effects!

Football Simulator 2024 (DEMENCI, 9th Fe, $9.99b) - Dive into the immersive world of Football Simulator 2024, the ultimate 3D football simulation that puts you in the heart of the action. Experience the thrill of the beautiful game as you take on the role of a rising football star, aiming to conquer different championships and etch your name in football history.

Forklift Simulator 2024 (DEZVOLT, 9th Feb, $) - Embark on an exciting and immersive journey into the world of logistics with Forklift Simulator 2024, the ultimate simulation game that puts you in the driver's seat of a powerful forklift. Experience the thrill of managing a bustling warehouse, mastering the art of precision, and completing challenging tasks to become the ultimate forklift operator.

Frozen Honey ASMR (QubicGames, 9th Feb, $4.99) - Choose your favorite bottle, mix all ingredients, freeze it, and squeeze out the frozen honey jelly! You are the owner of a frozen honey truck, and people can't get enough of your tasty honey desserts! Start the cooking adventure by choosing the bottle shape, adding candies, pouring colorful honey, and mixing it up. After that, put the stencil on the bottle, pop it into the fridge, and enjoy the sounds of the frozen honey. Sweet, soft, and incredibly tasty – frozen honey jelly has never been this much fun! Watch the ASMR rainbow jelly dance and swirl into the perfect frozen honey dessert In this game, you're the mastermind behind the sensational frozen honey jelly treats that everyone loves on social media!

GeoJelly Space Odyssey Bundle (SOURCE BYTE, 10th Feb, $11.99) - Embark on a platforming journey with GeoJelly, mastering precision jumps through challenging test chambers. Collect diamonds to unlock over 50 levels, solve logical puzzles, and embrace the thrill of becoming a speedrunner. Elevate your adventure with the Space Odyssey DLC, venturing into the cosmos with mind-bending portals, intricate space mazes, and a stellar experience that takes platforming to new heights. Unearth the universe's secrets as you navigate the void, combining the base game and DLC for an epic gaming odyssey.

God of Light: Remastered (SayGames, 8th Feb, $4.99) - Sit back and become immersed into the world of God of Light, the game that rethinks the physics puzzle genre with its unique environment exploration gameplay, amazing graphics and exclusive soundtrack created by electronic music icon UNKLE. Join cute game mascot, Shiny, on his way to saving the universe from the impending darkness. Play through a variety of exciting game worlds and dozens of levels with mind-blowing puzzles. Your goal is to explore game levels, seek for game objects that reflect, split, combine, paint, bend and teleport rays of light energy to activate the Sources of Life and bring light back to the universe. This game more than delivers when it comes to great gameplay experience, so what are you waiting for? Get ready for an amazing trip. Become God of Light!

Golf Guys: Fantasy Edition (QubicGames, 10th Feb, $5.99) - Grab your golf club, check the wind direction, aim well, choose the force of impact on the ball and hit it! Hurry up because no one is going to wait for you! This game is all about speed, precision and decision-making. Compete in tournament mode on random maps with different rules. Score as many points as possible by hitting the ball in the center of the target, be first in a race to hit the ball into the hole before others do, or find the best way to beat everyone in a mini-golf with various obstacles!

Golfinite (RedDeerGames, 9th Feb, $12.99) - Begin your career as a professional golfer. Participate in training sessions, hone your skills, and show your talent to qualify for tournaments that will let you achieve success.

Helix Jump: Catch The Letters (QubicGames, 10th Feb, $5.99) - Your ball drops like a brick through colorful helix platforms that block its descent, but if you hit a red spot, it's over! Your ball shatters to pieces and you have to start your fall all over again. Even trap platforms are no match for a fireball falling at full speed! Choose your strategy: speed up like a madman or stop and wait for your next chance to roll and jump!

Hero of Fate (Deluxe Edition) (Happy Player, 8th Feb, $18.99) - Unstoppable Rogue-like excitement! Unlock new classes, gather allies, and dive into unique adventures. Conquer the monster hordes and embark on an epic journey. Includes the main game and DLC, just install it directly. Get all the content at once and enjoy to your heart's content!

Horse Racing (Sabec, 1st Feb, $9.99) - Welcome to "Horse Racing," the thrilling game where two players compete to reach 1000 coins first. Place bets on your chosen horses, watch the race unfold, and strategically use your winnings to stay ahead. Winning triples your bet, adding a thrilling dimension to the race. But be careful, reaching zero coins means game over. Are you ready for the race of a lifetime? Saddle up and may the best jockey win!

HunterX: code name T (ORANGE POPCORN, 7th Feb, $13.59) - The Night of the Purple Moon has returned. Facing the moonlight, the devil hunter Taiyo recalls a lost memory. To hunt devils. . . and to find himself. . . he embarks on a fateful adventure through a crack in the world. Forge your own path and explore an ever-greater world that straddles the past and future! Exciting stories of your comrades, bewildering riddles, and terrifying devils await you. Collect a variety of weapons and shape your own action style! Experience more sophisticated and stylish combat with weapon-specific actions, dodges, guards, parries, and counterattacks. Defeat unique devils and bosses! Collect over 190 different items to identify enemy weaknesses and attack strategically.

INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY (Hello There Games, 8th Feb, $24.99) - From Warner Music Group and award-winning indie game studio, Hello There Games, comes the next exciting chapter of the critically acclaimed rhythm game series, Invector: Rhythm Galaxy. Navigate breathtaking, celestial worlds to the beat of chart-topping hits from today’s most popular artists, including PinkPantheress, Charlie Puth, Duran Duran, and more. Discover fresh new tracks from tomorrow’s biggest stars on a cosmic trip where every note guides your way. Play solo and master the beat of every song or put your party in hyperdrive with up to 4-player local multiplayer, where exhilarating head-to-head competition comes to life in your living room.

Jelly Shot (Entity3, 3rd Feb, $0.99) - Load up your jelly cannon and take aim! Launch jellies at targets and smash them to pieces! Take on moving targets and boss as you try to reach the highest stage you can!

Jigsaw Dinosaurs (Bigboot Studios, 1st Feb, $19.99) - -Solve 53 unique puzzles in an ice world -Record your progress and come back later.

Jigsaw Fantastic Pets (Bigboot Studios, 1st Feb, $19.99) - -Solve 45 unique puzzles in an ice world -Record your progress and come back later

Jubilee (Red Art Games, 9th Feb) - Jubilee is about pure precision platforming. Jump and spin through a variety of challenges: no upgrades, no power-ups. Collect gems and rescue animals. There's multiple routes through the diverse regions of the world: make your own way to the exit. . . and freedom!

KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! (PQube, 8th Feb, $49.99) - Follow Kazuma and company, as they discover a mysterious "Black Slab" which curses them with desires contrary to their personality. The gang must now find and feed ingredients to the slab to create outfits which match and fulfil their new desires, and thus break their curse. Are you ready to meet Darkness as a ruthless dominatrix? How about Aqua as a prim and proper goddess? Or Megumin as the proud leader of the Lolita League?

Labyrinth of Legends: Roguelike Battle Quest (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 1st Feb, $13.99) - Embark on an epic odyssey in this Labyrinth of Legends : Roguelike Battle Quest adventure where every step leads to new challenges and encounters. Traverse diverse and visually stunning locations, each presenting its own set of enemies to overcome. As the protagonist, you wield a vast array of skills, each a testament to your mastery of elemental forces—harness the fluidity of water, the agility of air, and the destructive power of fire.

Lords of Exile (Plug In Digital, 14th Feb, $19.99) - In ancient times of war in the Far East, the lands of Exilia were overrun by creatures of the night and samurais. Amidst this cruel conflict, only a bloodthirsty cursed knight can bring hope and vanquish the darkness.

Love Language Stories (Cooking & Publishing, 1st Feb, $3.99) - Love Language Stories is a romantic and educational game that immerses you in the complexities of relationships with five charming characters. Your goal is to win hearts, unlock dates and discover the mysteries of emotional connection. With a love meter, your choices will affect the plot and move you closer to or further away from ten different possible endings. More than a dating game, it's an educational experience that helps you understand emotions and develop interpersonal skills. Get ready to explore the universe of romance and learn valuable lessons about love and relationships in Love Language Stories.

Magic City Detective: Wings of Revenge Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 1st Feb, $14.99) - Going to a masquerade ball, you rarely suspect anything amiss. But, since you are a detective, your intuition does not fail you and something magically evil will indeed happen in Venice. This is an important event for magical creatures because they have the opportunity to move freely around the city. The beautiful masquerade ball ends when an evil magical creature appears and ruins the whole party. It's up to you to find out who this mysterious stranger is, who can bring statues to life? Where does he draw his magical power from to bring the two worlds together? And most importantly, can we stop him?

MakOS new operating system (DEZVOLT, 10th Feb, $19.99) - Experience the full range of incredible features on the MakOS new operating system. Unleash your creativity, jot down thoughts, crunch numbers, streamline your schedule, and explore at your leisure. All the essential tools are at your fingertips!

Maze Of Realities: Flower Of Discord Collector's Edition (Ocean Media, 2nd Feb, $14.99) - You're a missing person investigator. Your niece, along with her expedition members, has disappeared in the mountains in Greenland. While looking for them, you open a portal to another world. But soon it turns out that there's not only one world, but three: Arcalium, Atlantis, which is also known as the Underwater World, and the Parallel World! The balance between them depends on the magic flower called Anima that grows in Arcalium — its pollen produces the oxygen that is vital for Atlantis. But a stranger from the outer world stole it. . . You are to find the intruder and return Anima!

Meta Meet Cute!!!+ (Sticky Rice, 14th Feb, $17.99) - Mirai Minato, a student at Mokuyo High School, is enjoying his ordinary days spent with his tsundere childhood friend, Meguri Sasaduka. She dutifully performs the childhood friend trope of waking him up in the morning by climbing in through his windo― “Wh-what do you mean *Tsundere*? ! You don’t need to go that far for the game description! ” M-Meguri? How do you know what I’m writing? Actually, that's not important right now. I’m trying to set the scene and entice the reader with the setting of the game. “Tsk, fine. I’ll just turn off the UI. I have to go anyway…” Anyway, as we were saying… Mirai’s ordinary days come to a halt as he gets hit with meet cute after meet cute and he suddenly finds all kinds of romantic routes opening up before him!

Mob Control: Champions Edition (QubicGames, 10th Feb, $5.99) - Experience the strangely satisfying thrill of watching your mob multiply as you aim and shoot at the gates. Witness your army grow to massive proportions! Strategically deploy your mighty champions to break through enemy mobs and reach their bases. Choose the best combo to win!

Mustache In Hell (QUByte Interactive, 8th Feb, $4.99) - Mustache in Hell is a comical twin stick action game. You and your mustache must battle hordes of enemies, collect loot, upgrade weapons and take on enormous bosses. John Mustache is a tough-as-nails police officer. After some disquieting dreams, he finds himself awake in a strange place and must make an unexpected deal with the Grim Reaper to regain control of his life.

Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets (Ocean Media, 1st Feb, $9.99) - This is a puzzle game where you have to solve intriguing riddles around different boxes and discover some cool stories about popular inventions! To unlock the boxes of this escape room game, you have to interact with objects, handles, buttons, and wheels on each side. You can find puzzle pieces on the side of the boxes as well. Once you open all 8 boxes of a Level Pack, you'll be able to compose a puzzle and find out a brief history of the discovered invention.

Nature Escapes 2 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 1st Feb, $14.99) - Relax and unwind as you search for hidden objects and play fun mini-games! Escape to nature in beautifully created garden scenes. Seach for hidden objects, play fun and challenging mini-games, and enjoy the relaxing music. Complete your own beautiful garden scene and learn about different plants from all over the world.

Neet Girl Rehabilitation Plan ～ぐうたら娘更生計画～ (Cyberstep, 8th Feb. $19.90) -『Neet Girl Rehabilitation Plan ～ぐうたら娘更生計画～』is a visual novel game about rehabilitating beautiful girls who have become NEETs for various reasons. Repeating dates as a form of support for social reintegration and rewards, gradually deepening the relationships from work partners to romantic interests. A Bishojo Game released in 2021 under the "Calcite" brand has been reworked for the "PandaShojo" platform for players around the world to enjoy.

Pirates: Caribbean Chronicles (Ultimate Games, 8th Feb, $4.99) - Navigate the perilous life of a swashbuckler under the command of the notorious Pirate Lord. Sail through the Caribbean's treacherous waters, engaging in daring treasure hunts, fierce ship battles, and shadowy tavern dealings. As different characters, present your cases to the Pirate Lord, whose decisions will shape your crew's destiny. Manage wealth, morale, provisions, and fleet strength wisely. Each choice you make as the Pirate Lord affects the course of your reign, with the threat of mutiny or treachery ever-present. Will your legacy be that of a feared ruler of the seas or will you be overthrown by your own crew?

Pixel Game Maker Series HUNTER OF DEVIL (Gotcha Gotcha Games, 1st Feb, $4.49) - Story The world was full of peace, right up until the very end. . . Then the doors of hell swung open and chaos swallowed all living things, transforming them into Demons! Become the Hunter and push back the forces of madness! Gameplay You'll need to collect hearts and unleash the power of subweapons in order to clear all stages in this challenging action game! The "Pixel Game Maker Series" is a series of games created using the action game creation software "Pixel Game Maker MV" that can be enjoyed on the Nintendo Switch™.

Point’n’Click Lovers: Daedalic Adventure Bundle (Daedalic Entertainment, 2nd Feb, $79.99) - The Point'n'Click Lovers Bundle contains six classic adventures from the Daedalic vaults. These beautiful, handcrafted 2D adventure games offer dozens of hours of interesting characters, gripping stories and challenging puzzle fun.

Police Car Driver: City Parking Simulator (Megame, 8th Feb, $9.99) - Get behind the wheel of a police car and complete tasks in the city parking! You will find many different tasks with increasing difficulty. Park your car in a free space? Easily! Parallel parking? Already more difficult. Improve your driving skills and mindfulness skills, and our realistic driving physics and sophisticated controls will help you solve problems. Do not forget the most important rule - mindfulness behind the wheel. You will succeed!

Prisonela DX (Ratalaika Games, 9th Feb, $4.99) - Get ready for platforming incarceration insanity in Prisonela DX. These levels may be short, but fun! Use your special parkour abilities to overcome all the obstacles, and avoid all the traps. Don’t expect to atone for your mistakes in this prison madhouse though. Each time you die, you’ll be warped to a completely different level where you’ll have to adapt and survive. Do you have what it takes to escape this platforming prison hell? Find out in Prisonela DX!

Raft Survival Simulator (GameToTop Corp., 4th Feb, $12.99) - Welcome to the world of "Raft Survival Simulator" – an immersive survival simulator at sea! Find yourself in the middle of the ocean on a small, makeshift raft, and your task is to turn this modest means of transportation into a thriving floating haven. Your survival depends on your resourcefulness, creative thinking, and ability to harness the resources that the ocean provides.

Shanghai Summer (Astrolabe Games, 8th feb, $14.99) - Shanghai Summer is an adventure game set in the millennium. Our protagonist, Baichuan, goes through a series of "anomalies" over the length of twelve days. In his pursuit of the truth, he found that his hopes and regrets from the past finally seem to converge. Will he be able to "fix" it for good

Tenement (Tynepunk, 11th Feb, $9.99) - Play across 8 levels, collect airdrops and feasts to earn special abilities. Go on ridiculous killing sprees to demolish the enemy and enhance your killstreak rewards. Free-For-All allows you to configure your own matches, Mission Mode allows you to complete 200 preconfigured matches and even design your own. Tenement is a fast paced, addictive game with lots to find. Watch out for strange characters like the Medusa, Sausage, Worm and the vile overlord in his bone cavern: Needle-Drunk.

The Lord of Darkness: The Awakening of the Light (Aldora Games, 6th Feb, $11.90) - In the fascinating world of Eärendil, where magic and mystery intertwine in every corner, "The Awakening of the Light" unfolds, a visual novel that will take you through an epic plot full of adventures, romances and critical decisions. Play Eldarion, a young blacksmith, whose destiny is intertwined with ancient prophecies and ancestral conflicts.

The Nom (QubicGames, 9th Feb, $4.99) - The new powerful form allows you to walk on walls, absorb scientists to grow, morph into objects, and blend with the environment when you are outside the view of humans! Your quest is to find and defeat Dr. Vial to regain your human form. Face fierce guards and powerful bosses who will stop at nothing to prevent you from achieving your goal! Explore a world filled with danger and mystery as you fight your way through each level, using your wits and strength to overcome the challenges that lie ahead!

Throne of Egypt (Ultimate Games, 12th Feb, $4.99) - Step into the golden sandals of an ancient Egyptian Pharaoh, guiding your empire through the sands of time. Address the diverse concerns of your subjects, from state affairs and spiritual dilemmas to courtly intrigues and romances. Your decisions will either amass wealth, enhance the economy, and glorify the empire with grand temples and pyramids, or lead to its downfall. Engage with gods balancing their favour and wrath. Each choice weaves into the rich tapestry of your reign, with past decisions shaping future challenges. Rule wisely to avoid rebellion and maintain divine favour, ensuring your legacy endures through the ages.

Town Adventures (Ultimate Games, 6th Feb, $5.59) - Welcome to the cozy world of Town Adventures! Immerse yourself in a calming and enchanting journey through a picturesque small towns nestled at the a forest or desert. In this delightful walking and exploration game, your objective is simple yet captivating: embark on a quest to find scattered objects both within the heart of the town and along the fringes. Relax, unwind, and lose yourself in the beauty of your surroundings as you enjoy a leisurely stroll through a charming world. Explore a Charming Towns: Wander through the quaint streets of a small towns, each corner exuding its own unique charm. Uncover hidden treasures, secret pathways, and lovely places.

West Hunt (Snail Games, 8th Feb, $9.99) - Among the hardworking townsfolk hides a few Outlaws causing mischief and mayhem across town. Luckily, there are eagle-eyed Sheriffs ready to sniff them out! No matter what role you play, you're sure to have a hog-killin' time!

What will you be downloading this week? Tomb Raider I-III Remastered .T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour Alpaca Wonders Why Arcade Archives SILK WORM Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore Athanasy + CEIBA Bundle Borzoi Adventure Bus Driving Simulator 24 - City Roads Cannibal Abduction Croc's World 4 Deathly Dangerous Double Action Bundle: Shing & Corridor Z Dreamland Solitaire Dungeonoid 2 Awakening Football Simulator 2024 Forklift Simulator 2024 Frozen Honey ASMR GeoJelly Space Odyssey Bundle God of Light: Remastered Golf Guys: Fantasy Edition Golfinite Helix Jump: Catch The Letters Hero of Fate (Deluxe Edition) Horse Racing HunterX: code name T Invector: Rhythm Galaxy Jelly Shot Jigsaw Dinosaurs Jigsaw Fantastic Pets Jubilee KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! Labyrinth of Legends: Roguelike Battle Quest Lords of Exile Love Language Stories Magic City Detective: Wings of Revenge Collector's Edition MakOS new operating system Maze of Realities: Flower of Discord Collector's Edition Meta Meet Cute!!!+ Mob Control: Champions Edition Mustache In Hell Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets Nature Escapes 2 Collector's Edition Neet Girl Rehabilitation Plan ～ぐうたら娘更生計画～ Pirates: Caribbean Chronicles Pixel Game Maker Series HUNTER OF DEVIL Point'n'Click Lovers: Daedalic Adventure Bundle Police Car Driver: City Parking Simulator Prisonela DX Raft Survival Simulator Shanghai Summer Tenement The Lord of Darkness: The Awakening of the Light The Nom Throne of Egypt Town Adventures West Hunt Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (56 votes) Tomb Raider I-III Remastered 46 % .T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour 0% Alpaca Wonders Why 2 % Arcade Archives SILK WORM 0% Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore 11 % Athanasy + CEIBA Bundle 0% Borzoi Adventure 0% Bus Driving Simulator 24 - City Roads 0% Cannibal Abduction 0% Croc's World 4 5 % Deathly Dangerous 0% Double Action Bundle: Shing & Corridor Z 0% Dreamland Solitaire 0% Dungeonoid 2 Awakening 0% Football Simulator 2024 0% Forklift Simulator 2024 0% Frozen Honey ASMR 0% GeoJelly Space Odyssey Bundle 2 % God of Light: Remastered 0% Golf Guys: Fantasy Edition 0% Golfinite 0% Helix Jump: Catch The Letters 0% Hero of Fate (Deluxe Edition) 0% Horse Racing 2 % HunterX: code name T 4 % Invector: Rhythm Galaxy 0% Jelly Shot 2 % Jigsaw Dinosaurs 2 % Jigsaw Fantastic Pets 0% Jubilee 0% KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! 2 % Labyrinth of Legends: Roguelike Battle Quest 0% Lords of Exile 0% Love Language Stories 0% Magic City Detective: Wings of Revenge Collector's Edition 0% MakOS new operating system 2 % Maze of Realities: Flower of Discord Collector's Edition 0% Meta Meet Cute!!!+ 0% Mob Control: Champions Edition 0% Mustache In Hell 0% Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets 0% Nature Escapes 2 Collector's Edition 0% Neet Girl Rehabilitation Plan ～ぐうたら娘更生計画～ 2 % Pirates: Caribbean Chronicles 0% Pixel Game Maker Series HUNTER OF DEVIL 0% Point'n'Click Lovers: Daedalic Adventure Bundle 0% Police Car Driver: City Parking Simulator 0% Prisonela DX 0% Raft Survival Simulator 0% Shanghai Summer 0% Tenement 0% The Lord of Darkness: The Awakening of the Light 0% The Nom 0% Throne of Egypt 0% Town Adventures 0% West Hunt 0% Nothing for me this week 20 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!