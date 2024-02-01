The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

GRIME Definitive Edition (Akupara Games, 25th Jan, $22.49) - GRIME is a fast and unforgiving 2D action-adventure RPG in which you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate their form and function. Explore your surreal surroundings, parry and absorb the many enemies you encounter and use their own traits against them as you become far more than you once were. Conjure all of your might as you face their biggest challenges yet with a new explorable area, forcing even the most veteran of action-platformer players to lock-in and fight toe-to-toe with adversity, wrapping up the long hard-fought trilogy.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (Bandai Namco, 2nd Feb, $59.99) - Dive into the world of JUJUTSU KAISEN and master the cursed techniques of your favorite Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits in this action-packed, two vs. two fighting game! Aim to become the strongest together by taking advantage of each character’s techniques and work together in harmony to assess the battle situation. Familiar members such as Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Satoru Gojo, as well as Cursed Spirits such as Jogo and Hanami, will also participate in the game. Pre-order to receive the Jujutsu High First-Years Outfit Set, including costumes with four color variations for Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and Kugisaki Nobara that can be used during battles.

Switch eShop - New Releases

10 in 1 games Bundle (GAME NACIONAL,27th Jan, $1.99) - Take advantage of this unique opportunity, 10 games in just 1 super bundle.

Alisa Developer’s Cut (Top Hat Studios, 6th Feb, $17.99) - Elite Royal Agent Alisa, hot on the heels of a notorious thief in a fantastical world somewhat reminiscent of the 1920s, finds herself suddenly whisked away to an old, bizarre, Victorian-style mansion. Now trapped in a world up-side down, Alisa must find a way to escape - all the while being haunted by the mansion's strange, mechanized doll-like inhabitants. Can you survive the dollhouse... and escape with your humanity?

Arcade Archives RAINBOW ISLANDS (HAMSTER, 25th Jan, $7.99) - RAINBOW ISLANDS is an action game released in 1987 by TAITO. A sequel to BUBBLE BOBBLE in which Bubby and Bobby, having returned to their human form, travel the RAINBOW ISLANDS using their rainbow magic to rescue the villagers from the clutches of the Boss of Shadow. Rainbows can be used in various ways, like attacking enemies or as platforms to jump on. This game includes the updated RAINBOW ISLANDS EXTRA, featuring altered difficulty etc.

ASMR Slicing: Nice Cuts Edition (QubicGames, 3rd Feb, $5.99) - Choose your favorite cutting tool no matter if it's a playing card, flosser or just a simple kitchen knife. Just cut, cut, cut and experience those satisfying ASMR sounds! Slice a variety of colorful objects made of kinetic sand in the shapes of food, toys, buildings, everyday objects and ordinary cubes or blocks!

AXIS FOOTBALL 2024 (Upside Down Bird, 26th Jan, $19.99) - Axis American Football 2024 features fluid simulation gameplay, endless customization, and the industry's best franchise mode. New Gameplay Features In Axis American Football 2024: Completely overhauled blocking system, featuring over 75 types of blocking interactions Resume a saved match! You can now save a match in progress and return to it later Defensive playbook overhaul.

Candy Shake Cup (BluSped Studio, 1st Feb, $3.99) - Eliminate various cute candies in the cup, with innovative and interesting gameplay, and various level designs. Snowball, Ink Candy, Snowflake Candy, Bird, Greedy Candy, Big Candy, Metamorphosis Candy, Panda Bomb, Spider Clip, make you unable to stop, and shaking can make the candies jump even more. Achieve a hundred more levels, you can't stop at all! Two player games are more fun, try to eliminate more candies, and strive to defeat each other. This game will make you feel happier!

CEIBA (Valkyrie Initiative, 1st Feb, $9.99) - A young Artifite - explorer, Ein, is tormented by a vague longing. He doesn't know when the expedition began, and why it still can't reach its goal. One thing he knows for sure is that since they're stuck here for a while, he should find himself a girl. And he's got just the right one in mind. Frequent encounters in the wardroom, lunches together with the whole crew. . . the task seems a piece of cake. But there are three catches. First, the girl is as cold and unfriendly like cosmic ice. The second one, she's obsessed with exploring abandoned alien ruins, hidden beneath the planet's cloud cover. And the third one, the empty ruins have begun to respond to her.

CLeM (Iceberg Interactive, 6th Feb, $15.99) - And then you wake up. In a dark room. It's cold and damp. It could be a basement. Maybe it's a cellar? It doesn't matter. Maybe you slept there last night, but you don't remember. Your head is cloudy. And swollen, because there's something inside it. You open the zip in the nape of your neck and you take out a notebook. It says "CLeM" on the cover. You open it and see that some of the pages have entries on them. They look like notes on insects and other kinds of bugs. There are drawings and symbols that seem vaguely familiar too, but you can't figure out why. You study them. And then you hear it again.

Cooking Arena – 3 in 1 Edition (Baltoro Games, 2nd Feb, $4.99) - Your adventure begins with Food Truck Tycoon. Cook, chop, bake and enjoy hundreds of unique dishes. But the journey of a thousand dishes is just the beginning! As you hone your cooking skills and build your reputation with food trucks, you'll be given the opportunity to explore more gourmet games as DLC.

COSMIC FANTASY COLLECTION (Edia, 25th Jan, $49.99) - The "Cosmic Fantasy" series, which was one of the first CD-ROM games to use animation to depict crucial scenes, shocking fans, is making a comeback on Nintendo Switch™ after more than 30 years. Now more than ever, it’s a visual RPG that evokes a sense of nostalgia and something new.

Defense Master (Happy Player, 1st Feb, $14.99) - This is a simple and fun game. In the game, you play as a member of a transport convoy, carving a bloody path through monsters and robbers. They are after your cargo, and you must turn them into your spoils of war with the weapons in your hands.

DIY Paper Doll: Classy Edition (QubicGames, 3rd Feb, $5.99) - Unleash your imagination and beautify your doll's look with a wide variety of clothes options, accessories, hairstyles, and makeup products! Dress your doll for a movie date, a birthday party, a day at school, or a meeting with a friend at the coffee shop. Be an active participant during her upcoming life events, interact with her surroundings, and watch as the plot unravels!

Dr. Frank’s Build a Boyfriend (Ratalaika Games, 2nd Feb, $4.99) - After being kicked out of both his PhD program (plant science) as well as medical school (Pathology), Dr. Frank had pretty much resolved himself to a life of solitude and science. That is, until a handsome stranger knocked on his door and swept him off his feet. Dominik seemed to be the perfect boyfriend- attentive, caring, and interested in Dr. Frank's work. Three months into the rainbow-colored relationship, Dominik runs off with Dr. Frank's lifelong research on resurrection to present at the annual prestigious Hindenberg University Conference, under his own name. Not only is Dr. Frank going to one-up Dominik's presentation by presenting the world's first artificial life form, but Dr. Frank is going to make said life form the world's hottest, most beautiful boyfriend

Drawing Carnival: Anime Edition (QubicGames, 3rd Feb, $5.99) - Grab your neon markers, spray paints, stick-on diamonds or glitter powder and use them to create amazing masterpieces! Divide your favorite portrait or any painting into four parts. Choose what you're going to paint with, decide which colors you're going to use, create a perfect image and put the painting in a frame to sell it!

Dreamcutter (eastasiasoft, 2nd Feb, $14.99) - The Dreamcutter, a mysterious scythe with an ulterior motive, promises alluring rewards and a chance at escape. But what strange dangers and exotic encounters will you find inside your own mind? Dreamcutter is an intense side-scrolling action platformer that blends visual novel CG scenes with macabre themes and sassy character dialogue. Along with your friend Lucia, you’ll take the role of Haley as the pair navigate the darkest parts of Haley’s subconscious. Use the Dream Combo to rack up points, collect coins to buy upgrades, reach higher platforms by sticking your scythe in walls, swing, grind, float and more! Plenty of seductive moments await in this dreamscape, but will you survive to remember them?

Dungeonoid 2 Awakening (eastasiasoft, 7th Feb, $8.99) - Classic dungeon crawling gets a block-busting twist in Dungeonoid 2 Awakening, a top-down adventure presented in retro pixel art style! In this genre mashup, you’ll pick from 4 role-playing classes, each with their own unique stats and special skill, then set off on a quest to conquer evil by controlling a floating platform to deflect a magical orb into targets along the way. Move the platform left or right at the bottom of the screen and bounce the orb to keep it in play. Let the orb fly past you, and you’ll lose a heart. But fret not, by destroying walls, gravestones, enemies and more with your orb, you’ll cause power-ups and modifiers to drop towards your platform, some of which might heal you, some might shrink you, some might energize your orb for stronger attacks or have other effects!

Escape Room Pentalogy Bundle (mc2games, 29th Jan, $35.99) - This bundle includes five escape room games: *Mystic Academy: Escape Room *Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room *Tested on Humans: Escape Room *Between Time: Escape Room *Regular Factory: Escape Room

Farm Day Simulator 2024 (DEMENCI, 2nd Feb, $9.99) - Introducing Farm Day Simulator 2024 – the ultimate farm life experience that transforms your free time into a joyous paradise! Immerse yourself in the fulfilling role of a virtual farmer as you embark on a journey to cultivate and nurture your dream farm. Transform an untouched plot of land into the farm of your dreams. Design and customize every aspect, from the layout of your crops to the placement of charming farm structures. Your imagination is the limit! Become a master cultivator by planting a variety of crops. Witness the miracle of growth as you nurture them from seeds to bountiful harvests. The more you cultivate, the more your farm flourishes.

Gnarbike Trials 2 (Aniode, 25th Jan, $6.00) - The ultimate bike racing game that will challenge your skills, reflexes, and creativity. You will ride through the most gnarly obstacles ever, such as snow, sand, canyons, and explosions, and perform incredible stunts to reach the finish line. The game has fun graphics, realistic physics, and smooth gameplay that will immerse you in the action. You can also customize your character with different outfits, helmets, and accessories, and compete with your friends and other players on the online leaderboards. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a thrilling bike racing game.

Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi (Waku Waku, 1st Feb, $9.98) - Side-scrolling shooter by shooting and pulling harpoon! : Shoot the harpoon at the strong enemies! When shoot the harpoon at the enemy, Fire forward and in addition at the enemy. Get high score if you get close enough to the target to fire. Get close to the pulling enemy while avoiding their attacks, and aim for the high score!

Japanese Escape Games The Police Office (Regista, 1st Feb, $9.99) - You have been sent to a detention center because you caused a disturbance on the street. On getting put in there, you fell asleep And you woke up to find something is wrong. The drunken man who caused a commotion together and even a mean police officer are both gone. For some reason, the bars of the cell that you're in are open. 'I have bad feeling about the situation. . . I need to get out of here ASAP. . . '

Johnny Trigger: Butcher Edition (QubicGames, 3rd Feb, $7.99) - Stylish, deadly and smooth as a billiard ball, Johnny Trigger is a man on a mission in this non-stop platform shooter game where the action never ends. Do you have what it takes to bring down the underground world of the mafia? “Less talk, more bullets” – that’s Johnny’s motto as he runs, jumps, spins, slides and keeps on shooting till every bad guy’s bitten the dust. Dive straight in and get shooting! Johnny Trigger’s short but immensely satisfying levels make it the perfect action game to fill a short break. And if you’ve got a little more time, there’s so much to collect and a new challenge round every corner.

Kebab Bar Tycoon Deluxe Edition (Baltoro Games, 26th Jan, $6.99) - Embrace the sizzle of the grill as your new symphony in "Kebab Bar Tycoon". With 60 diverse levels serving as your playground, you'll orchestrate a ballet of skewers, veggies, and spices, crafting the perfect kebab. Enjoy the enhanced graphics and animations that bring your culinary conquests to life. Treat your virtual customers with wide selection of exotic dishes that go far beyond the classic kebab. Ready to embark on a flavor-filled journey?

Knights of Braveland (Ellada Games, 1st Feb, $19.99) - Join the Heroes Guild and travel the path from a rookie to the hero of the kingdom. Head on a hunt for the vicious boss solo or with your friends. Your adventure will be randomly generated from hundreds of different events. Once you sign up a contract to catch the villain, you'll head into an adventure. Each quest is created from hundreds of particular events, melding into a unique story. The Elves will reveal secret paths to you and the ordinary pub owner might very well turn out to be a werewolf.

Machinarium & Creaks (Amanita Design, 25th Jan, $32.99) - This bundle includes two games: Machinarium and Creaks. Machinarium is the award-winning independent adventure game developed by the makers of Samorost and Botanicula. Help Josef the robot to save his girlfriend Berta kidnapped by the Black Cap Brotherhood gang. Creaks is a puzzle adventure game that delights the senses with its hand-painted visuals, precise animation, eerie sounds, and an eclectic original score from Hidden Orchestra. Proceed at your own pace at figuring out the solutions to dozens of carefully designed puzzles, explore the mansion for hidden paintings and uncover the great secret.

Mojito the Cat Animal Edition (RedDeerGames, 26th Jan, $9.19) - Help your child (or yourself) grow logical skills alongside cute animals. Take your time and look around the map for best routes. Make sure to consider all possibilities. Remember! Gravity is not an issue if you have the right mindset.

Morto – Chapter 2 (GAME NACIONAL, 3rd Feb, $0.98) - A heavy and enigmatic game that, this time, will delve further into the familiar environment in which the protagonist is immersed. Discover more about the secrets surrounding this character and those who live with him. Morto is an artistic game with depression as its main theme and should be avoided by those who are sensitive to this subject.

One Night: Burlesque Special Edition (RedDeerGames, 26th Jan, $12.19) - One Night: Burlesque offers one of a kind visual novel story with puzzle elements. Become a detective and solve the case of an upcoming murder mystery. Your hidden talent gives you an advantage over the killer so use it wise.

Onion Force (Thalamus Digital, 25th Jan, $4.99) - All the kings are dead. . . except one. Onion Force is a hybrid Action Adventure/Tower Defense game featuring 30 levels of butt-puckering mayhem! Use cunning and strategy to strengthen your team chosen from a diverse cast of characters, and hang onto your seat as you try to save the last king from his impending doom. Make intelligent choices, collect gold, onions, and equipment, and strategically build towers that will be the most effective for the threat at hand. Decimate evil through an array of terrain, weather conditions, destructible environments and utter chaos to ultimately find the source of all this nonsense!

Piano: Learn and Play Superb Edition (RedDeerGames, 28th Jan, $19.19) - Become a modern Mozart with Piano: Learn and Play, the best piano learning app for Nintendo Switch™. Nursery rhymes or other popular songs make time more enjoyable for children around the world. Sing and play with family, friends or at school. A small, handy musical instrument that you can take anywhere you want. Relax and immerse yourself in the sounds. Music develops memory, motor skills and improves concentration. With its total power, you will awaken your child's creativity and sensitivity to beauty.

Piggy Gambit (indienova, 31st Jan, $6.99) - Our protagonist is a piggy who spent many years away from the real world. He now yearns for his purpose in life but struggles to find the way. So one day, with vagueness and anticipation of the known, he set forth towards the end of the world. Little did he know, he was about to toil in an aeon of strife within the Chess Kingdom while as embarks on his mystical journey. As he cracks one intricate puzzle after another, he gradually grasps a higher understanding of this strange world around him.

Pirate Bloopers (Gameplay First, 25th Jan, $9.99) - Your goal is to stay alive as long as possible in a dynamic time survival action. Choose a flag to your liking and the color under which you will sail the sea. Use your crossbow to fight with pesky pirates. Collect gold and upgrade your ship. Brave sailors onboard are ready to travel. The sea is calling!

POSTAL: Brain Damaged (Running With Scissors, 2nd Feb, $24.99) - Forget everything you know about the gameplay of the POSTAL series. POSTAL: Brain Damaged, the daring, player acclaimed spin-off, is here to take you on your wildest ride along the POSTAL Dude yet. This isn’t Paradise anymore, not even Edensin. This time the story happens within the twisted psyche of the POSTAL DUDE, himself! And it isn’t the open world sandbox you might expect, either. The spin-off takes the gameplay into a whole new - yet instantly familiar direction of first-person shooter classics of the 90s and 2000s. Level-based non-stop action and exploration, a wide roster of fantastic and nightmarish enemies and bosses, an arsenal of very unconventional guns, and tons of secrets to discover.

Project Downfall (RedDeerGames, 2nd Feb, $23.99) - Find yourself in a future city full of gangs, mafias, and other shady people. Become a merciless assassin who works during the day, and gets into a killing frenzy at night. Hop in the car, select a destination, and explore every corner of Crimson Tide. If you want to feel an adrenaline rush, you can explore the city on foot but watch your back and don’t ask too many questions.

Snow Moto – Racing Adventure (SUCCESS GAMES, 3rd Feb, $12.99) - Embark on an icy adventure, steering a high-speed snow motorcycle through snow-covered landscapes. Dash through challenging checkpoints, from time-sensitive hurdles to gravity-defying trampolines. Winding forest trails and intricate roads test your reflexes and strategy. Your motorcycle is more than a ride; it's an extension of your spirit. Whether a seasoned racer or a newcomer, gear up for an unforgettable ride, conquering each checkpoint to become the ultimate snowmobile champion. Embrace the challenge, conquer obstacles, and let the frosty winds carry you to legendary status in this adrenaline-pumping winter saga!

Space Extractor: Galactic Alien Insect Control Invasion (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 26th Jan, $1.99) - Embark on an epic cosmic quest with "Space Extractor: Galactic Alien Insect Control Invasion," a thrilling game where players become elite bug exterminators in the vastness of space. Your mission is to cleanse space hubs infested with a myriad of extraterrestrial bugs and their insidious eggs. Encounter a diverse array of bug species, each wielding unique powers, adding a layer of strategic depth to your extermination tactics. As you progress, the challenge intensifies with the emergence of bugs boasting various strengths and abilities. Adapt and refine your bug-busting skills to tackle these cosmic pests effectively.

Sport & Fun: Swimming Ultra Deluxe (RedDeerGames, 26th Jan, $19.19) - Play with family and friends! Controls are intuitive, so simply move like you'd usually do while swimming and push forward. Swap your swimming style at any point for some extra fun. Play with your friends or challenge yourself. Complete daily goals to improve your health and do your best to unlock every achievement. Remember to swim at your own pace, and make time for some much needed breaks. Revel in the healthiest gameplay loop in your entire life.

Sunset Racer (SP Games, 25th Jan, $3.99) - Sunset Racer is an immersive racing game that transports players to the golden era of automobiles, where powerful cars with full tanks of gasoline raced into the sunset. In this heart-pounding adventure, you assume the role of a young man determined to win the affections of a captivating woman by conquering the world of racing and securing the most awe-inspiring machine on the track. As you embark on your quest to impress the beautiful girl of your dreams, you'll navigate through a series of adrenaline-fueled races and thrilling challenges. Starting with a modest car, you'll need to showcase your racing skills, defeat formidable opponents, and earn the resources necessary to acquire the ultimate symbol of speed and power.

Sweet Bakery Tycoon Complete Edition (Baltoro Games, 2nd Feb, $6.99) - Embark on a delightful baking journey with 'Sweet Bakery Tycoon: Complete Edition.' This comprehensive package invites you to master the art of baking and manage your dream bakery. From crafting a wide variety of cakes using creams, fruits, and decorations, to personalizing your bakery space, the game combines the creativity of baking with strategic business management. Challenge yourself in diverse levels and enjoy a fulfilling baking experience.

Tail io (Entity3, 27th Jan, $0.99) - Eat as many apples as you can to grow your snake Avoid the other snakes while you try and trap them or eat their tails for a bonus attack Can you be the biggest snake in town?

Teppo and The Secret Ancient City (7 Raven Studios, 1st Feb, $7.99) - "Teppo and The Secret Ancient City" is an exciting adventure where players take on the role of explorer Teppo, searching for the legendary stone fortress hidden in the Amazon jungle. Meeting the mysterious Tanaca Wanax, the last chief of the unknown tribe of elected allies, Ugha Lulala, players will discover the incredible and fantastic history of a highly evolved ancient civilization, superior to that of the Mayas and the Incas. With the help of unknown technologies from space visitors, including magical diamond-shaped stones that can open a portal to access parallel worlds, players will have to overcome obstacles and challenges to reach the fortress and open the first portal. A mystery and discovery filled adventure for fans of exploration and archaeology.

The Pigeon – Simulator (GameToTop, 2nd Feb $12.99) - Step into the feathery shoes of a daring pigeon in the heart of a bustling park with The Pigeon - Simulator! This one-of-a-kind game promises a whimsical and utterly entertaining adventure that's bound to tickle your funny bone and keep you coming back for more.

The Street 10 (RandomSpin Games, 25th Jan, $2.99) - You find yourself on "Street 10," a mysterious segment of Tokyo's urban streets. Your mission: observe every detail around you. If something unusual catches your attention, be alert and change your path. Your Goal: to Find An Exit On Street 10. "The Street 10" is a walking simulator set against the backdrop of Tokyo's street landscape, where the mundane intertwines with the unusual. Noticing oddities is your key to uncovering the elusive Exit 10. Clarification When you play this game, you feel a liminal terror, everything happens late at night, with only the sounds of crickets audible.

Tibetan Quest: Beyond The World's End (Artifex Mundi, 25th Jan, $14.99) - "When you were seeing off your beloved niece three weeks ago as she embarked on an archeological trip to Tibet, nothing could have foreshadowed the dramatic events that were about to unfold. Only yesterday you received a mysterious letter from which you learned that Larisa and her crew had gotten lost in a snow storm. Without hesitation you leave your family estate to come to your protégé’s rescue. The inhabitants of Lhasa's Tibetan temple guide you toward the legendary city of Shangri-La where Larisa and her expedition were last seen. Discover what really happened in Shangri-La and what secrets are hidden in the labyrinth beneath this ancient city brimming with magic.

Torn Away (OverGamez, 3rd Feb, $15.00) - Experience the tragedy of World War II through the eyes of a child and survive without losing your humanity in this war-torn world, where only the strongest prevail. Asya is ten years old. She wants to sail paper ships down the stream, play in the backyard with her friends all day and hurry home in the evening when Mom calls for dinner. But Europe is engulfed in flames of World War II. Millions of people are taken away for forced labor in Germany. Asya and her mother also find themselves among the Osterbaiters. After several unbearable months in a labor camp, Asya manages to escape. Her only destination — home. Cross all of Germany and Poland to get to the homeland and help Asya reunite with her family.

UDO: Unidentified Drilling Object (Flux Games, 1st Feb, $14.99) - Dig through a mysterious planet in a delicious arcade down-scroller roguelike that basically challenges you to dig deeper and deeper into a creepy hole with an oversized drill! Go further to find mysterious technologies, improve your drill and suit, and make each run unique while being surrounded by creatures that definitely don’t want you in any of the 4 worlds in this weird planet you crashed into. The only way is down Master your oversized drill's mechanics to blast your way down into the creepy hole in a rare down-scroller game format. You'll be amazed at amazing how much different stuff you can do with it.

Zombie Defense: Perfect Cut Edition (QubicGames, 27th Jan, $5.99) - Hundreds of hungry zombies are coming for you... Fortify and expand your base, upgrade your weapons and build more turrets because the battle for survival has just begun! Discover new zones, expand your base, try out various types of weapons, place traps or even jump into the tank and sweep the zombies out of your sight with a cannon to secure your base!

What will you be downloading this week? GRIME Definitive Edition Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash 10 in 1 games Bundle Alisa Developer's Cut Arcade Archives RAINBOW ISLANDS ASMR Slicing: Nice Cuts Edition Axis Football 2024 Candy Shake Cup Ceiba CLeM Cooking Arena - 3 in 1 Edition Cosmic Fantasy Collection Defense Master DIY Paper Doll: Classy Edition Dr. Frank's Build a Boyfriend Drawing Carnival: Anime Edition Dreamcutter Dungeonoid 2 Awakening Escape Room Pentalogy Bundle Farm Day Simulator 2024 Gnarbike Trials 2 Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi Japanese Escape Games The Police Office Johnny Trigger: Butcher Edition Kebab Bar Tycoon Deluxe Edition Knights of Braveland Machinarium & Creaks Mojito the Cat Animal Edition Morto - Chapter 2 One Night: Burlesque Special Edition Onion Force Piano: Learn and Play Superb Edition Piggy Gambit Pirate Bloopers Postal: Brain Damaged Project Downfall Snow Moto - Racing Adventure Space Extractor: Galactic Alien Insect Control Invasion Sport & Fun: Swimming Ultra Deluxe Sunset Racer Sweet Bakery Tycoon Complete Edition Tail io Teppo and The Secret Ancient City The Pigeon - Simulator The Street 10 Tibetan Quest: Beyond The World's End Torn Away UDO: Unidentified Drilling Object Zombie Defense: Perfect Cut Edition Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (31 votes) GRIME Definitive Edition 3 % Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash 0% 10 in 1 games Bundle 0% Alisa Developer's Cut 6 % Arcade Archives RAINBOW ISLANDS 10 % ASMR Slicing: Nice Cuts Edition 3 % Axis Football 2024 3 % Candy Shake Cup 0% Ceiba 0% CLeM 0% Cooking Arena - 3 in 1 Edition 0% Cosmic Fantasy Collection 3 % Defense Master 0% DIY Paper Doll: Classy Edition 0% Dr. Frank's Build a Boyfriend 3 % Drawing Carnival: Anime Edition 0% Dreamcutter 0% Dungeonoid 2 Awakening 0% Escape Room Pentalogy Bundle 0% Farm Day Simulator 2024 0% Gnarbike Trials 2 0% Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi 3 % Japanese Escape Games The Police Office 0% Johnny Trigger: Butcher Edition 0% Kebab Bar Tycoon Deluxe Edition 0% Knights of Braveland 0% Machinarium & Creaks 0% Mojito the Cat Animal Edition 0% Morto - Chapter 2 0% One Night: Burlesque Special Edition 0% Onion Force 0% Piano: Learn and Play Superb Edition 0% Piggy Gambit 0% Pirate Bloopers 0% Postal: Brain Damaged 3 % Project Downfall 6 % Snow Moto - Racing Adventure 0% Space Extractor: Galactic Alien Insect Control Invasion 0% Sport & Fun: Swimming Ultra Deluxe 0% Sunset Racer 0% Sweet Bakery Tycoon Complete Edition 0% Tail io 0% Teppo and The Secret Ancient City 0% The Pigeon - Simulator 0% The Street 10 0% Tibetan Quest: Beyond The World's End 0% Torn Away 0% UDO: Unidentified Drilling Object 3 % Zombie Defense: Perfect Cut Edition 0% Nothing for me this week 52 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!