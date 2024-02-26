Do you like Metroidvanias? Do you like science? You do?! Well good news, because the two are combining in Exographer, an upcoming adventure title from Abylight Studios and SciFun Games.

Imagined by CERN physicist and sci-fi author Raphael Granier de Cassagnac, Exographer is a Metroidvania that ditches combat for science-based puzzles in which you utilise four distinct powers to uncover secrets hidden within the strange, atmospheric environment.

With music from Yann Van Der Cruyssen (Stray, Cave Story), Exographer sounds like the perfect game for those who enjoy Metroidvanias but perhaps aren't too hot on combat-focused titles like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown or Metroid Dread.

Here's a look at the key features:

- A 2D “metroidvania” adventure based on exploration, puzzles and platforming.

- Science based powers, puzzles and narrative.

- Discover traces of an ancient civilization on an alien planetoid.

- Overcome obstacles using and combining 4 powers: Gluon Boots, Photon Sphere, Wedic Waves and Zediacal Boxes.

- 6 different atmospheres, 20 levels, 9 scientists and 139 hidden pictures to reveal. Find 17 pixules (corresponding to real elementary particles).

- 15 hours of gameplay

- Soundtrack composed by Yann Van Der Cruyssen (Stray, Cave Story).

There's no specific release date for Exographer beyond a '2024' window right now, but we'll keep our eyes peeled in the coming weeks and months.

Will you be picking up Exographer when it launches later this year? Let us know with a comment.