Do you like Metroidvanias? Do you like science? You do?! Well good news, because the two are combining in Exographer, an upcoming adventure title from Abylight Studios and SciFun Games.
Imagined by CERN physicist and sci-fi author Raphael Granier de Cassagnac, Exographer is a Metroidvania that ditches combat for science-based puzzles in which you utilise four distinct powers to uncover secrets hidden within the strange, atmospheric environment.
With music from Yann Van Der Cruyssen (Stray, Cave Story), Exographer sounds like the perfect game for those who enjoy Metroidvanias but perhaps aren't too hot on combat-focused titles like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown or Metroid Dread.
Here's a look at the key features:
- A 2D “metroidvania” adventure based on exploration, puzzles and platforming.
- Science based powers, puzzles and narrative.
- Discover traces of an ancient civilization on an alien planetoid.
- Overcome obstacles using and combining 4 powers: Gluon Boots, Photon Sphere, Wedic Waves and Zediacal Boxes.
- 6 different atmospheres, 20 levels, 9 scientists and 139 hidden pictures to reveal. Find 17 pixules (corresponding to real elementary particles).
- 15 hours of gameplay
- Soundtrack composed by Yann Van Der Cruyssen (Stray, Cave Story).
There's no specific release date for Exographer beyond a '2024' window right now, but we'll keep our eyes peeled in the coming weeks and months.
Will you be picking up Exographer when it launches later this year? Let us know with a comment.
Comments 8
This sounds intriguing! I'm somewhat of a scientist myself So this game is now officialy on my radar!
CERN is so creepy. Check out their weird satanic rituals. Weird.
Interesting premise so I'll keep it in mind!
Iiiiinteresting.
The premise is very interesting here, and given my love for metroidvania style games, I can't wait to hear more about this.
Sounds like a game I'd like! My interest has been piqued. Also @Ryan_Again excuse me what?
It feels like this was made just for me as both a metroidvania nerd, and science fanatic. I love the combat based ones, but also - I SUCK At them too so this should be good! Really great concept also!
Looks cool, especially that last screenshot. I really like high-detail pixel art environments.
Tap here to load 8 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...