Publisher and developer Outerminds has unveiled an all-new trailer for the upcoming retro-inspired metroidvania Turbo Kid and it is looking rather awesome.

Based on the 2015 award-winning indie film of the same name (for which you can find the trailer here), Turbo Kid will see you exploring an apocalyptic wasteland, armed with a series of increasingly powerful weapons and your trusty BMX.

This is a world where water is scarce, civilisation has broken down and tyrannical warlords run the wastelands in silly outfits. It's Mad Max on bikes. Oh, and there's a good amount more exploding bodies too.

A free Turbo Kid demo is now available on Steam, with a full PC launch announced for 10th April. Worry not, Switch fans, because Outerminds has also confirmed that the game will be coming to the Nintendo hybrid "soon after," so we'll be keeping an eye out for further updates in the future.

The above trailer gives a pretty good idea of what to expect from this one, with the pretty pixel art and retro synth score from composer Le Matos contrasting the gory kills and bloody action. You can have a look at the game's features in the following info from Outerminds:

- Pedal to the Metal! – Bike your way through ever-more intense levels in the first Metroidvania adventure to feature the height of human-powered transport technology: The all-terrain bike!

- More Gore! – Bucketloads of over-the-top gore rendered in glorious pixel-art and painstakingly precise rag-doll physics.

- Turbo Skills = Turbo Thrills! – Rich in the tradition of classic Metroidvania games, Turbo Kid allows you to discover incredible power ups and brutal weapons to make your journey smoother than a single speed BMX!

- All-New Story! – Set between the end of Turbo Kid and the upcoming Turbo Kid sequel and developed in collaboration with RKSS, a writer-director triforce consisting of Anouk Whissell, François Simard, and Yoann-Karl Whissell, the brains behind Turbo Kid (2015), Summer of 84 (2018), We Are Zombies (2023), and Wake Up (2023), as well as the producers of the original feature film, Anne-Marie Gélinas, Ant Timpson, Benoit Beaulieu, and Tim Riley.

- Play Your Own Way! – Turbo Kid allows you to play as the kid himself, or let loose as ‘Apple’, the fan-favorite character from the movie.

- Feel the Need for Speed! – Turbo Kid is a haven for Speed Runners made possible by a fluid and non-invasive narrative design.

- Master the Worlds of the Wastelands! - Run, crawl, jump, hang, and bike your way through five sprawling worlds where only heroes dare to ride!

- Choose Your Own Path! – Non-linear narrative allows you to complete Turbo Kid in whichever order you see fit and make decisions that will change the outcome of the game.

- Beat the Game to Killer Beats! – All-new kickass soundtrack by the legendary Le Matos, electronic band extraordinaire and creator of the film’s original soundtrack!

- A Real Page-Turner! – Featuring an exclusive in-game Comic Book! Collect all the pages throughout the game to recreate a brand-new story drawn by Jeik Dion!

- Reel-to-Reel Feelz! – Turbo Kid includes an in-game cassette player! Collect the incredible tracks featured in the game and decide which song to listen to while playing!

- Mini Games, Massive Fun! – test your skills across multiple mini-games in order to sharpen your skills and gain a buncha’ bonuses!

Be sure to check out the Outerminds website for more details on the game's PC release. We'll be keeping our fingers crossed that we don't have to wait for too long to try it out on Switch.

What do you make of Turbo Kid? Are you keen to take it for a spin on Switch? Pedal down to the comments and let us know.