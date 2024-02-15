Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Whitethorn Games is bringing the narrative mail simulator Lake to Nintendo Switch — and it's out today, 15th February for $19.99 / £17.99 on the eShop.

Lake focuses on Meredith, a woman in her 40s who takes a well-deserved vacation from her big city job and returns to her hometown of Providence Oaks in Oregon. To help her pass the time, Meredith fills in for her father's mail carrier job, which allows her to reconnect with friends and form new relationships in the beautiful lakeside town.

The launch trailer above showcases the game in action on Switch, and while we're glad to see Lake on the hybrid console, it's clear there are a few compromises here. Even comparing it to the Xbox Series X version, which has a couple of little stutters, the Switch version's low resolution and choppy frame rate don't look too promising. We have our fingers crossed that the game plays a little better, then!

Lake launched on PC and Xbox consoles in 2021, with a PlayStation release following the year after. The Switch is the last stop for Gamious' narrative adventure. Our friends over at Push Square reviewed the game in 2022 and awarded it a 6/10, praising the game's relaxed pace, but it's the "simplistic nature that holds it back from a first-class stamp."