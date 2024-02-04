Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bohemia Interactive's free-to-play looter shooter Vigor is getting a new chapter update next week on 7th February.

It's called Vigor Chronicles: Isolation and is a "bone-chilling" update - adding Eikevjen as a new map in the Shootout made, the new M14 rifle, the new Viper V4 knife, new melee improvements and a new smoke grenade consumable.

There's also a reworked Crate reward system, a new premium pack: Ghost of the North, and a Battle Pass filled with winter themed content. Here's a bit more about this update, direct from the PR:

"This new update focuses on a Battle Pass filled with winter elements and snow camo cosmetics. It also introduces the smoke grenade consumable – something that the community has been requesting for a long time. The weapons this time, another much requested item, is the M14 file which makes its long-awaited debut in the Vigor roster of weapons. Last but certainly not least, a new map introduces itself into the frey – say hello to Eikevjen which arrives as a brand new Shootout map. The thing that will make Eikevjen stand out is definitely the hay maze at the center of the map which is bound to provide lots of close combat thrills."

Vigor originally made its Switch eShop debut back in 2020. At launch, we thought it had the potential to be a promising experience despite some technical issues and since then it has received multiple updates. Bohemia Interactive is the same team behind series such as Operation Flashpoint and Arma.