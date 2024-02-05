Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Absurd couch co-op party game Servonauts is heading to Steam later this year, but we can exclusively reveal that the MAXART Games' title will also be heading to the Nintendo Switch as a console exclusive.

There's no firm release date in place at the moment, but the game is basically 'Overcooked in Space', and quite frankly that's more than enough to get us on board. The general premise is that you must work together with your teammates to deliver fuel to your customers, playing around with wacky physics to pump the fuel through moveable pipes.

Communication will be key if you're to conquer the weird and wonderful obstacles showcased in each stage, but if you're not too keen on couch co-op, then there is an option to play solo, too.

Here's what MAXART Games has to say:

"Work with your team as efficiently as possible, unless they’re in your way! Your communication, patience, and relationships will be tested as you aim for the Gold Stars! Will you help your teammates by connecting pipes and mixing the right fuels? Or will you hinder them by stealing their pipes, dropping them in lava, or dragging your friends off platforms?!"

We'll hopefully have more to share on Servonauts, including a release date, in the coming weeks and months.

