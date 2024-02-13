Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The vertically-scrolling shmup Triggerheart Exelica is heading to the Nintendo Switch, and Red Art Games is going all out with three physical editions to accompany the eShop launch.

Originally released for the Dreamcast in 2007 after an arcade launch in 2006 (becoming one of the short-lived console's final licensed games), the physical release for Switch will come in three variants: standard edition (which will be available at multiple retailers), deluxe edition, and collector's edition. The latter two will be up for pre-order exclusively via the Red Art Games website.

Limited to 500 copies and priced at €39.99, the deluxe edition will include:

● A copy of the game featuring reversible cover art

● An exclusive sleeve inspired by one of Triggerheart Exelica's 128-bit Japanese versions

● An exclusive Triggerheart Exelica coin

● A double-sided poster



The collector's edition will be priced at €69.99 and is also limited to 500 units, containing:

● A copy of the game featuring reversible cover art inspired by one of Triggerheart Exelica's 128-bit Japanese versions

● The Triggerheart EXELICA Original Soundtrack CD

● An acrylic stand

● A large double-sided poster

● The Deluxe Edition’s double-sided poster as a bonus

Meanwhile, here's a peek at the game's key features:

- Story, Arcade, Arrange and Training Modes

- Three playable characters (Exelica, Cruelty, Faintear)

- Play while listening to either Original or Arrange versions of the soundtrack

- Internet Rankings

- Tate mode

- Japanese dub

- Languages supported: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish

Shipments for the physical edition of Triggerheart Ecelica is due to start in Q3 2024.