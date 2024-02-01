Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher PQube and developer TrickJump Games have today announced that the futuristic robot shooter ArcRunner will be bringing some roguelite action to Switch on 18th April.

This one will see you making your way through the neon cyberpunk streets of 'The Arc' as a robot warrior tasked with taking down an evil AI — where are all of the nice AIs these days? You will select your class and then head out into the world to take down waves of foes with whatever weapons you can pick up along the way.

Of course, this is a roguelite, so you will be thrown back into action after you die with the opportunity to upgrade your gear based on how well you have performed previously. You know the drill by now.

From the above trailer, this multiplatform release does look rather bright and frantic with a lot of moving parts, so we will be interested to see how well it holds up on Switch compared to the beefier options out there. Only time will tell.

You can find more details on the game's features and get a look at screenshots below:

Clash in Adrenaline-fuelled Gunfights With A Diverse Arsenal of Looted Weapons: Experiment with an array of cybernetic firearms as you adapt your tactics continuously to confront the relentless and ever-evolving robotic threat.

Play Solo or With Friends to Annihilate AI Together: Embark on the mission solo or unite with up to two friends for a cooperative assault on rogue AI... Strategize and coordinate your tactics seamlessly to navigate the challenges within 'The Arc' and emerge victorious.

Navigate Stunning Cyberpunk-inspired Towns and Cityscapes: Battle through multiple zones, each with uniquely generated levels, from the dystopian cyberpunk metropolis of The City to the luxurious Eden Heights.

Augment and Adapt To The Challenge: Select augmented upgrades between levels to fortify your capabilities after conquering each zone. Be careful, as the loss of life results in the forfeiture of all your hard-earned augments!

Earn Nanites: Earn nanites during each run and purchase powerful meta-progression upgrades in the cryo-chamber.

Confront Formidable Adversaries: Engage in tense battles against mighty rogue bosses. These towering foes, equipped with devastating weaponry and unique abilities, will put your combat skills to the ultimate test.

Electrifying Synthwave Soundtrack Drives The Chaos: Skilfully obliterate rogue machines while a head-nodding syntonic backing track intensifies the thrill of the battle.

We still have a few months to wait until ArcRunner makes its way onto the Switch.

What do you make of ArcRunner so far? Does it look up your street?