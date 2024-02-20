2022's indie darling Cult of the Lamb has seen a good level of post-launch support over the past two years covering everything from content updates to crossovers. Today, developer Massive Monster has shared a new batch of newness, and while it might not be quite as exciting as some of those we have seen in the past, it's good to know that the team is working to combat some of those pesky bugs.

The patch brings the game up to ver. 1.3.5 and it is all about delivering better stability while addressing some notable crash and softlock issues along the way. This one is available on Switch right now, so make sure that your game is running the latest version to try out some of the smoother sailing yourself.

The full patch notes were shared by the developers on the Cult of the Lamb Reddit and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

Cult of the Lamb Ver. 1.3.5 (20th February 2024)

- Fixed occasional softlock when trying to hatch an egg.

- Increased odds of meat room.

- Fixed issue where damned followers were not spawning inside dungeons.

- Fixed various occasional crashes.

- Fixed Sozo not giving the option to decline his quest.

- Fixed softlock where an enemy will appear fallen over, and the room won’t count as completed.

- Fixed some localisation displaying incorrect languages.

- Certain special followers are now unable to mate with one another.

- Potential fix for a bug where the player is locked inside the resurrection room.Fixed a certain special follower not drinking reserved drinks.

- Fixed followers born in the cult requesting for you to find their sibling in the dungeon.

- Damned followers when defeated will be recruited to your cult rather than killed.

- Fixed drink house not resetting after being destroyed.

- Fixed blunderbuss not showing on existing save files that started with Quick Start Mode enabled.

- Fixed occasional softlock when healing a follower in the healing bay.Fixed occasional softlock with the mating tent.

- Fixed save files that didn't unlock disciple structures when they should have.

- Fixed followers that steal a bed not clearing their previous bed.

- Fixed occasional issue where saving would throw an error.

- Fixed silos showing incorrect amounts.

- Fixed player being pushed out of bounds when collecting Sin.

- Fixed ‘new outfit unlocked’ notification spam.

- Fixed birds stealing a certain special crop (if this bug occurred, this crop will appear in players inventory on first load).

- Fixed issue with morgues and crypts not displaying UI.

- Fixed webber followers requesting to mate.

- Fixed issue where weapons were being replaced by curses in the final boss fight.

- Fixed softlock when nurturing a child at night time.

- Fixed an occasional crash when followers are eating.



Known Issues We Are Investigating!

- Switch Achievements sometimes resetting or not completing.

- For some players the Sins Of The Flash trailer video plays without a sound.

- Buttons in the drum circle mini game do not line up with their corresponding colour.

- Golden eggs occasionally cause a softlock when hatching.

- Egg meals occasionally vanish.

Take that, bugs!

Just last month, Cult of the Lamb landed its free 'Sins of the Flesh' content update which added new quests and features alongside the usual improvements. You can find out all about it in our coverage below.