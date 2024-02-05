Update [Mon 5th Feb, 2024 14:40 GMT]:
It's official — Forever Entertainment has confirmed that Night Slashers: Remake is indeed coming to Nintendo Switch. The publisher confirmed the news over on Twitter, though no release date has been given.
This remake will be adding more heroes, new visuals, enhanced combat and controls, the ability to swap between a new or the original soundtrack, and four-player multiplayer (which is shown off in the short trailer above).
Teased on Halloween last year, the remake is being developed by Storm Trident, a subsidiary of Forever Entertainment. It's worked on Magical Drop VI and the Front Mission remakes.
You can check out our original story below...
Original article [Tue 31st Oct, 2023 14:30 GMT]:
Publisher Forever Entertainment has today announced Night Slashers: Remake, a new and improved take on the 1994 horror beat-em-up of the same name.
We don't have all that many details on this one just yet (neither a date nor platforms have been specified for the moment), but looking at the above teaser trailer, we reckon that Switch has to be a shoo-in for one of the consoles it is launched on.
Much like the original arcade game, this remake will see you teaming up with three other players and taking down hoards of zombies in a classic beat-em-up left-to-right fashion. Developed by Storm Trident, the upcoming remake sees the game get a visual facelift, new combat controls, even more gruesome effects and much more.
You can check out some of Night Slasher: Remake's features and get a look at some screenshots below.
Expanded hero roster: Choose from a unique roster of heroes to assemble your team. Battle hordes of zombies as a team of up to four players.
Enhanced Controls and Combat Mechanics: Take full control of your character with improved controls and combat mechanics. Execute combos, aerial attacks, and special moves, making the gameplay engaging and satisfying.
Upgraded Visual Effects: From blood splatters to dynamic lighting, witness the horror unfold with updated visual effects that heighten the intensity of the gameplay.
Sound and Music Perfection: Enjoy a high-quality haunting soundtrack. Choose between the classic OST to feed your nostalgia or the newly-arranged music for a modern-day experience.
Character Selection Screen Overhaul: Try the revamped character selection screen showcasing the heroes in a more engaging and visually striking way.
As we say, there is no guarantee that this one will be headed to Switch until we hear platform confirmation, but we're keeping our fingers crossed. We will be sure to keep you updated as and when we hear any more information over the coming months.
Does this one look up your street? Reanimate your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments 24
Might be just me, but there's something rather unappealing about the graphics. I'll stick to the original. It's on Switch anyways.
This looks quite faithful! Nice
I'm playing Night Slashers up to this day and it's in my top 10 beat 'em ups of all time. Remake is being developed by a company that made The House of The Dead: Remake so it'll be fine. That being said, I actually don't like that much what I see. I prefer the original, but I'll buy remake if it'll get a physical release (probably Microids will do it).
@Mach_Rider «Might be just me, but there's something rather unappealing about the graphics.»
This thing applies to most of Forever Entertainment remakes, lol.
By the way, take a look at Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence. It's fantastic!
Uhh…I wish these companies would just make something new or make a sequel or something.
Night Slashers is a cool idea for a beat ‘em up and I’m sure there’s more that could be done. Compared to the original this just looks worse. And as someone else just said, the original is already available for $7.99 (I think). So besides die hard fans, who’s gonna bite for this at double the price? I’m a pretty big fan and I see no need for this new one if it’s a simple remake.
It looks better in motion, I'll give it that. And it says "work in progress" during the video, so it will likely change some, but the graphics do look off. I think it looks too clean and crisp. The backgrounds especially look too clean and bright. It doesn't give off the right horror vibe. The shading on the characters is very simple and there isn't much light and shadow which is a signature of horror stuff. It reminds me of when other old games got the HD treatment. It's harder to maintain the aesthetic. But I will say that it doesn't look bad in terms of the animation and they seem to be trying to stick close to the source material, so that's good. I'll try to keep an eye on how this progresses.
The original not on uk e shop and that sucks xxx
Hmm, not sure how I feel about the new visuals. The old pixel art had a certain 90s charm, that's missing here. Well I love the original, so depending on how this turns out I might give it a whirl.
Uh, nah man, lol. The original still looks and plays great.
Hopefully they take their time with this. This one doesn't look very special - It's probably in a very early stage though. Hopefully Jake Hunter is still as over the top as ever.
Also, I have the original game on Switch. It is very good, lots of fun with crazy moves and characters. Maybe a good Halloween game for tonight.
Can't beat proper pixel art, doesn't look bad though.
@Dragonslacker1 I've been looking/waiting for it for ages to appear.
Forever Entertainment is already a giant red flag and this remake looks (unexpectedly) soulless. No thanks, I stick with the original on Mame, and also the switch port is dog water.
Night Slashers with the SoR4 treatment, only the art is noticeably not headed up by the talent of Lizard Cube. That’s going to make this homage to both games a tough one for those with discriminating tastes
@NinChocolate Agreed. SOR4 and Shredders Revenge raised the bar so high that I'm not sure a remake like this will any discernable splash.
The game's aesthetics aside, I like how their idea of dispatching zombies, which require biting to infect others, involves up-close smashing their fists and other limbs onto zombified face and mouth parts.
Terrible remake imho, ugl graphics ... sometimes is better to keep old games intact
New artstyle looks clean. I will snag this eventually.
I like that the sprites are massive, so many modern 2D remakes go with really titchy sprites. That said, I think they need more frames of animation. I know that's expensive (and apparently why so many modern remakes go for small sprites) but it will improve the end product immensely.
@Mach_Rider Yeah I just kinda absolutely hate that style. It reeks of lazy remake or something to me idk why. just looks lifeless
Wow, I like the original, and I love beat 'em ups--but this just looks bad. What were they thinking with that art style?
I cant wait! I first played this game on a emulator from amazon but the game cuts out on like level 3. I would love to play the original game in its entirety. I'm all in for the remake just let me know when
My god... it looks awful
