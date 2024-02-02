If you've played Venba, which launched on Nintendo Switch in July 2023, and you love cooking, you probably had one big question at the end of the game — how do I make all of that delicious food? Thankfully, the team at Visai Games have a solution that'll save you a google or three — cookbook DLC!

The developer teased the upcoming DLC over on Twitter and TikTok (thanks, Kotaku!), revealing that fans have been asking how to make all of the recipes that you cook up in the game. From the soft and fluffy breakfast cake idlis to the warming chicken rasam soup to the delicious rice dish biryani, there will be 12 recipes covered in this upcoming DLC.

A release date hasn't been revealed for the DLC, but the developer has teased that it's coming "super duper soon!"



Get your dosa stones and puttu machines ready! Venba recipe book coming reallllll sooooon!Get your dosa stones and puttu machines ready! pic.twitter.com/Z0LrejjqBM January 31, 2024

In Venba, cooking and food are at the heart of the narrative. You play as an Indian mother who moves to Canada with her husband. The game follows her life through short chapters, most of which revolve around a particular Tamil dish.

It's a very short game, clocking in at around two hours, but it packs a lot of heart and emotion into the experience. We highly recommend checking it out.