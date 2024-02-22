Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Another Crab's Treasure, the quirky soulslike adventure from Aggro Crab Games, has secured a release date for 25th April, 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

The news came via a brand new trailer broadcast during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, which dived into some new story details while also showing off some sweet crab-action gameplay. The game has been in development for a little while now, so it's nice to know that we won't be waiting too much longer until we can get our hands on it.

As a reminder, you'll be playing as Kril the hermit crab who, after losing his own shell, must utilise items found in the environment as a makeshift shell to protect from enemy attacks. The gameplay looks like a loose take on classic soulslike games like Dark Souls (obviously), though we suspect its challenge might be a bit more forgiving.